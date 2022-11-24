Revealed: The 10 most expensive Nike shoes ever including one that costs an 'incredible' N1.5 billion

As unarguably the biggest sportswear brand in the world, Nike boasts a collection of some of the most expensive shoes ever made.

The average pair of Nikes cost about N85,000 ($110.15), but customers can still find original pairs for around N50,000 in most cases.

Anything other than that is usually, much more exotic when it comes to pricing. But the truth is, you need not break the bank to rock the brand.

If you’d like Nikes on a budget, you can also consider looking for stores with discount options.

Regardless, here’s a list of the 10 most expensive Nike shoes in history as per Gobankingrates.com. If you don't have money, don't worry...God's time is still the best.

#10 Travis Scott Dunk Low PlayStation — N3.75 million

Twitter

The Nike Travis Scott Dunk Low PlayStation is one of the most expensive kicks by the sportswear giants.

To coincide with the debut of the PS5, Travis Scott and Nike teamed up with PlayStation to offer a special edition, Nike Dunk, to five lucky fans who won the raffle

The shoes feature a blue, black and white color scheme on a canvas design and features the iconic Sony branding on the hell tab, Playstation embroidery on the side heel, and a cream and light blue sole complete the design.

These kicks were once sold for an average of around N3,750,000 ($5,000).

However, as per reports, buyers have been finding it hard to re-sell their pairs since around 2020 even though the average price has dropped significantly to around N2,916,000 ($3,888) in the last 12 months.

#9 Nike SB Dunk 'High' 420 — N4.12 million

Nike.com

The Nike SB Dunk High 420 shoes feature varying shades of purple and a fuzzy texture. The unique shoes sell for around N4,125,000 ($5,500) but have reportedly sold for a much more higher price.

Moreover, as a limited-run sneaker, Nike printed the shoe’s production number on its heel.

#8 Nike Air Force One Vlone — N6 million

Twitter

A pair of Nike Air Force One Vlone shoes will be bought for a price of around between N6m to N7.5m ($8,000 – $10,000).

The shoes feature a high-top design adorned with black, red and gold features.

They’re currently available on a few auction websites for those interested in purchasing a pair.

#7 Nike Air Jordan 4 Retro Eminem “Encore” — N13.5 million

Twitter

In 2017, the Nike Air Jordan 4 Retro Eminem “Encore” became one of the most expensive pairs of Nikes ever sold.

The pair fetched an incredible N13,500,000 ($18,000) price tag. But we still weren't sure what made it special, although it was sleek black and blue design that was part of a limited run.

#6 Nike Air Jordan Silver Shoe —N45 million

Twitter

A buyer once purchased the Air Jordan Silver Shoe at auction for a mammoth N45,000,000 ($60,000) in 2012, and it’s one of the most unique Nike shoes ever made because it was a single shoe that Nike made out of solid silver.

The shoe weighs about 10 pounds and would be impossible to wear. Nonetheless, it fetched a $60,000 price tag in an eBay auction.

#5 Nike Air Jordan 12 — N78.5 million

Twitter

In late 2013, a buyer paid about N78,573,750 ($104,765) for a pair of Nike Air Jordan 12s. The pair of shoes became known as Jordan’s “Flu Game” shoes.

That’s because he wore the shoes in a 1997 NBA Finals game for the Chicago Bulls while he had flu-like symptoms. Jordan autographed the famous pair of red and black shoes that went down in history as some of the most expensive Nike shoes ever sold.

#4 Nike Mag — N150 million

Twitter

In 2016, a pair of Nike Mags sold at auction for N150,000,000 ($200,000). The shoes featured a sleek high-top design with glowing blue colors on a gray and white background.

The Michael J. Fox Gala was the venue for the sale, and the venue didn’t disclose any buyer information.

#3 Waffle Racing Flat “Moon Shoe” — N328 million

Twitter

In 2019, a Waffle Racing Flat “Moon Shoe” sold in an auction at Sotheby’s for N328,125,000 ($437,500) — the highest price a pair of shoes yielded at auction at the time.

Made in 1972, the shoes age was clearly visible on the pair’s sleek black, white and off-white design.

It was reported that Miles Nadel, a Canadian businessman who founded Peerage Capital, was the buyer behind the record-breaking transaction.

#2 Nike Air Jordan 1s — N420 million

Twitter

In 2020, a Michael Jordan-autographed pair of Nike Air Jordan 1s sold for N420,000,000 ($560,000).

The shoes feature a red, white and black design, and Michael Jordan wore them in a Chicago Bulls game in 1985 before he autographed them.

The shoes sold at auction at Sotheby’s, but the auction house didn’t disclose buyer information.

#1 Solid Gold Ovo Air Jordan — N1.5 billion

Twitter