TENNIS

Naomi Osaka signs exciting Australian star Nick Kyrgios to her new agency

Authors:

Niyi Iyanda
Australian tennis star Nick Kyrgios has become the first athlete to sign with Evolve Sports Management, an agency owned by fellow tennis star Naomi Osaka.

Nick Kyrgios (R) has signed with Naomi Osaka's new agency Evolve
Nick Kyrgios (R) has signed with Naomi Osaka's new agency Evolve

Speaking to Boardroom Tv, Osaka revealed that she and the team at Evolve were excited to work with the polarizing Australian as he has qualities that the brand looks to exploit.

“Kyrgios embodies the types of athletes we want to work with at Evolve. He has got an unmatched style, passion, and personality that is unlike any other in the sport. We have some big things in the pipeline for him that are very unique and pioneering”. Osaka said.

Kyrgios is currently placed in 29th in the latest ATP rankings
Kyrgios is currently placed in 29th in the latest ATP rankings Twitter

Osaka and Kyrgios are very close, with the Australian one of the first to commiserate with the Japanese star when she took a break from tennis due to mental health struggles.

In the past, the pair have trained together, and some even speculated that they might play in this year's Wimbledon mixed doubles category, had Osaka not pulled out.

Kyrgios, who has won six ATP titles and has reached nine ATP finals, is no doubt a headline name for the fledgling agency as he brings an infamous temper and passion very few can match on the court.

Kyrgios is one of the most exciting players to watch on his day
Kyrgios is one of the most exciting players to watch on his day Getty/Icon Sportswire

At his unveiling, the Australian seemed excited to be embarking on this new journey, and he expects this decision will take his career and the game of tennis as a whole to a new level.

“When I learned that Stuart and Naomi were starting an agency focused on supporting athletes like me, it made complete sense to join,” Kyrgios said.

Kyrgios and Osaka at the Australian Open in 2020
Kyrgios and Osaka at the Australian Open in 2020 Twitter

“I have consistently tried to do things differently throughout my career and bring my entire personality to the game of tennis. I’m excited to work with Stuart and Naomi to continue building on what we’ve started and push the game of tennis forward”.

Kyrgios is currently competing in the Mallorca Open and is in the round of 32 where he will face off against Serbian player Laslo Dere.

Niyi Iyanda

