Kipchirchir takes home Sh3.5M in sterling defense of Eldoret City Marathon title

Amos Robi
Victor Kipchirchir has successfully defended his Eldoret City Marathon title in the 4th Edition of the race.

Kipchirchir crossed the finish line at 2:13:10 followed by Michael Mutai, who crossed the finish line at 2:13:23 and Josphat Bett took home third place at a 2:13:58 time.

The Women's race was won by Emily Chebet who clocked 2:29:58 while Shyline Jepkorir and Lilian Jelagat finished at second and third place respectively.

Kipchirchir attributed his win to proper preparation, noting he trained expecting stiff competition.

"I had prepared well for the race because I was expecting stiff competition. I gauged my competitors in the leading pack and decided to increase my pace at the 34 Km mark," Kipchirchir recounted.

The race also attracted international athletes from countries such as the USA, Uganda, Poland, Sweden, Switzerland, France, and Denmark.

Moses Tanui, Eldoret City Marathon Director, described the race as a success adding that they will be looking to expand the race with paralympics.

"We shall be improving on standards each year. We are happy that next year we shall have a category for the wheelchair athletes both men and women and also the paralympic athletes so that everyone counts himself or herself as a participant," Tanui stated.

The race which is themed to mitigate climate change has also seen its partners which include corporates and institutions increase forest cover in Eldoret through the planting of more than 10 million trees.

The marathon is among the highest paying marathons in Africa with winners taking home a Sh3.5 million cash prize.

Men's 42 Km

1. Victor Kipchirchir [2:13:10]

2. Michael Mutai [2:13:23]

3. Josphat Bett [2:13:58]

4. Timothy Kosgei [2:14:34]

5. Felix Kirwa [2:14:38]

Women's 42 Km

1. Emily Chebet [2:29:58]

2. Shyline Jepkorir [2:30:13]

3. Lilian Jelagat [2:30:23]

4. Emily Jepkemboi [2:30:52]

