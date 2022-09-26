Western Jaguars thrash Strathmore as Wazalendo falls for Butali's trap

Conrad Wafula's lone goal for Western Jaguars at the Iregi TTC playing ground sent Strathmore lower on the board as Jaguars continue to assert their dominance with back-to-back wins in the 2022 Kenya Hockey Union (KHU) Men’s Premier League.
Hockey is back and as usual, there are teams that have not stepped up their approach as they continue to drop three important points.
Jaguars' win pushed them to number three as the Strathmore Gladiators dropped to 7th place on the table. Both Strathmore and Jaguars have played three fewer games after some of their fixtures were postponed before the long break which took effect on July 3, 2022.
Defending champions Butali Sugar Warriors on the other hand have continued to show dominance in the league with 9 wins and 2 draws as the second leg of the campaign begins. They finished at the top of the table in the first leg.
Butali smashed Wazalendo 4-1 at City Park Stadium, two goals less as compared to their first leg fixture when Butali thrashed Wazalendo again 6-1.
Butali are the current league leaders with 29 points as Wazalendo sits 4th on the table with 16 points with 12 games played.
Week 16 results
Wazalendo 1-4 Butali
Sharks 0-1 Sailors
W. Jaguars 1-0 Strathmore
Week 17 fixtures
01/10 Strathmore 16:00 Sharks
01/10 Butali 18:00 W. Jaguars
02/10 Kenya Police 17:00 Sailors
