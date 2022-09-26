Western Jaguars thrash Strathmore as Wazalendo falls for Butali's trap

Jaguars' win pushed them to number three as the Strathmore Gladiators dropped to 7th place on the table. Both Strathmore and Jaguars have played three fewer games after some of their fixtures were postponed before the long break which took effect on July 3, 2022.

Defending champions Butali Sugar Warriors on the other hand have continued to show dominance in the league with 9 wins and 2 draws as the second leg of the campaign begins. They finished at the top of the table in the first leg.

Butali smashed Wazalendo 4-1 at City Park Stadium, two goals less as compared to their first leg fixture when Butali thrashed Wazalendo again 6-1.

Butali are the current league leaders with 29 points as Wazalendo sits 4th on the table with 16 points with 12 games played.

Week 16 results

Wazalendo 1-4 Butali

Sharks 0-1 Sailors

W. Jaguars 1-0 Strathmore

Week 17 fixtures

01/10 Strathmore 16:00 Sharks

01/10 Butali 18:00 W. Jaguars