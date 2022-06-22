SPORTS GIST

Why Naomi Osaka's company 'Hana Kuma' is trending at number 1 in Kenya

Authors:

Dennis Milimo
RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  Sports  >  other-sports

Naomi Osaka launched her own media company with a taboo Swahili word and Kenyans can't keep calm

Why Naomi Osaka's 'Hana Kuma' is trending at number one on Kenyan Twitter
Why Naomi Osaka's 'Hana Kuma' is trending at number one on Kenyan Twitter

On Tuesday, renowned Tennis player Naomi Osaka announced the launch of her own media house dubbed Hana Kuma in partnership with basketball player LeBron James and Kenyans are really having a field day with the brand name.

Recommended articles

The name Hana Kuma has been topping Twitter trends with Kenyans putting their witty side into play.

Osaka who is a four-time Grand Slam champion says Hana Kuma is translated to mean ‘flower bear’ in Japanese but unfortunately in the Swahili language - one of Kenya's national languages - the whole name has a taboo meaning bordering on vulgarity.

Why Naomi Osaka's 'Hana Kuma' is trending at number one on Kenyan Twitter
Why Naomi Osaka's 'Hana Kuma' is trending at number one on Kenyan Twitter Why Naomi Osaka's 'Hana Kuma' is trending at number one on Kenyan Twitter Pulse Live Kenya
Naomi Osaka's media company trending in Kenya
Naomi Osaka's media company trending in Kenya Naomi Osaka's media company trending in Kenya Pulse Live Kenya

Information shared by the 24-year-old Japanese Tennis player details that her media company will be airing scripted and unscripted TV series, documentaries, and branded entertainment content.

She partnered with Springhill a fast-growing entertainment, marketing and products company co-founded by LeBron James.

“I’ve built my career taking a different approach than those around me and because my journey has been so different it’s opened my eyes to all the incredible stories out there that aren’t getting told. Stories that are global, about a variety of cultures and points of view, about important social issues.

Also Read: Naomi Osaka signs exciting Australian star Nick Kyrgios to her new agency

“That’s why I’m launching Hana Kuma, a media platform focused on stories that are culturally specific but universal. Stories that are bold and playful like me,” Naomi Osaka said.

Why Naomi Osaka's 'Hana Kuma' is trending at number one on Kenyan Twitter
Why Naomi Osaka's 'Hana Kuma' is trending at number one on Kenyan Twitter Why Naomi Osaka's 'Hana Kuma' is trending at number one on Kenyan Twitter Pulse Live Kenya

Adding that: “I’m incredibly proud to be building a business that is a true reflection of me and I couldn’t think of a better partner than Lebron James to do this. I’m so excited to do this with him. Can’t wait to share our stories.”

LeBron James who plays for Los Angeles Lakers also congratulated Osaka stating that he is proud to be part of her journey.

“There’s reason we call ourselves an empowerment Company. This incredible woman and the stories she is going to bring to life is exactly what we about! Incredibly proud to call her my partner,” LeBron James said.

Topics:

Authors:

Dennis Milimo Dennis Milimo Dennis Milimo is an experienced Digital and Broadcast Journalist with a demonstrated history of working in the broadcast and online media industry for over 4 years.

More from category

  • Why Naomi Osaka's 'Hana Kuma' is trending at number one on Kenyan Twitter

    Why Naomi Osaka's company 'Hana Kuma' is trending at number 1 in Kenya

  • Nick Kyrgios (R) has signed with Naomi Osaka's new agency Evolve

    Naomi Osaka signs exciting Australian star Nick Kyrgios to her new agency

  • Mercedes boss Toto Wolff thinks the issues around the W13 have been resolved

    Mercedes boss Wolff declares Porpoising issue resolved

Recommended articles

Why Naomi Osaka's company 'Hana Kuma' is trending at number 1 in Kenya

Why Naomi Osaka's company 'Hana Kuma' is trending at number 1 in Kenya

Chelsea's new owners send positive message to Thomas Tuchel, sack transfer guru Marina

Chelsea's new owners send positive message to Thomas Tuchel, sack transfer guru Marina

Paul Pogba treated like a hero in Guinea [Photos/Video]

Paul Pogba treated like a hero in Guinea [Photos/Video]

Three Olympic champions line-up for World Championship trials

Three Olympic champions line-up for World Championship trials

Mane in Munich & other times we've seen the soon-to-be Bayern forward in stunning native outfits

Mane in Munich & other times we've seen the soon-to-be Bayern forward in stunning native outfits

Kenyan tea makes me feel right at home - WRC driver Craig Breen

Kenyan tea makes me feel right at home - WRC driver Craig Breen

Trending

SPORTS GIST

Paul Pogba treated like a hero in Guinea [Photos/Video]

Paul Pogba treated like a hero in Guinea [Photos/Video]
TRANSFERS

Mane in Munich & other times we've seen the soon-to-be Bayern forward in stunning native outfits

PHOTO 1: Sadio Mane at the 2019 CAF Awards, PHOTO 2: Sadio Mane in Munich
TENNIS

Naomi Osaka signs exciting Australian star Nick Kyrgios to her new agency

Nick Kyrgios (R) has signed with Naomi Osaka's new agency Evolve
SAFARI RALLY

Kenyan tea makes me feel right at home - WRC driver Craig Breen

Craig Breen of Ireland celebrates by his Ford Puma Rally1 on the podium on June 5, 2022 in Alghero, after placing second of the Rally of Sardegna, 5th round of the FIA World Rally Championship. (Photo by ANDREAS SOLARO/AFP via Getty Images)

Three Olympic champions line-up for World Championship trials

Festus Lagat (L) and Wycliffe Kinyamal (2nd L) compete in the 800M men's finals on the last day of the trials for the Tokyo Olympic games at the Kasarani stadium in Nairobi on June 19, 2021. (Photo by SIMON MAINA/AFP via Getty Images)
F1

Mercedes boss Wolff declares Porpoising issue resolved

Mercedes boss Toto Wolff thinks the issues around the W13 have been resolved
BOXING

'I don’t think his heart is fully in the game anymore'- Undefeated British fighter thinks Joshua is past his best

Anthony Joshua