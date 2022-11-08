Omos and Apollo Crews in attendance as WWE announces 'The Search For Africa's Next WWE Superstar' in Lagos (Photos)

Who can apply?

Applications are now open and can be submitted now on at here as entries close on December 18.

Any African citizen who is 20 years or older is welcome to send in a video submission to be considered.

Speaking at a press conference in Lagos on Monday, WWE Head of Talent Operations and Strategy James Kimball said that the company is looking for African athletes with personalities and characters to help them on their way into realizing their dreams as WWE Superstars.

"This is a unique opportunity. A true golden ticket, and we take that very seriously and we're sure all potential athletes across the country will do as well". he said.

The first-ever WWE African trials will hold in February 2023 with entries open from December 18 and would run for a period of six weeks.

Mr. Kimball also confirmed that all expenses will be paid for the selected participants to come back in Lagos for the ultimate try-outs and from there, the most-promising participants at the trial would be invited to attend WWE's biggest event of the year Wrestlemania in Los Angeles, California, USA, next year.

Also in attendance at the event on Tuesday were two WWE Superstars Omos and Apollo Crews.

The duo expressed excitement about WWE's latest promotion in Africa and were also delighted to be back in the country after being away for over a decade.

"It's a pleasure to be back home here in Nigeria," Omos said in a press conference.

"I'm excited because Nigeria gets to show the world that, yes we know there's talent all around the world but we get talent for here in Naija". he added.

Apollo Crews also admitted he relished the chance of being back in Nigeria after being away for over 25 years.

"It's so great to be here. The last time I was in Nigeria I was 10 years old or so, 25 years ago. It's an honour to be here"

"The opportunities are incredible with WWE and it's such a global brand."

"So we're here to bring the new African superstars to the WWE. We want to showcase all the talent that is here in Nigeria like Omos and me". Apollo said.

Omos who was recently defeated at Crown Jewel by Braun Strowman also confirmed the chances of a rematch against the WWE's self-acclaimed 'Monster of all Monsters'

The 28-year-old WWE Raw superstar recently went viral on social media after paying a surprise visit to his family, having being away for over a decade, and now looks set to lead Africa's next generation of superstar athletes with the WWE's upcoming trials in Nigeria.

WWE and Multichoice extend partnership

Last week, WWE and MultiChoice announced a major broadcast partnership that will see Showmax – the leading streaming service available in the region – become the new home of WWE Network in Africa.

The partnership incorporates all WWE Premium Live Events, including WrestleMania, as well as WWE Network’s vast library of original and archived programming available to stream on-demand by more people in Africa from early 2023 on Showmax, Africa’s most popular streaming service.