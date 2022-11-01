WRESTLING

Roman Reigns and Brock Lesnar issue fresh threats and all the results from WWE RAW

David Ben
RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  Sports  >  other-sports

The Tribal chief was fully geared up for his title defense at Crown Jewel as 'The Beast incarnate clashed with the 'almighty' Bobby Lashley ahead of their rematch. And oh, the WWE Women's division now have new tag team champions. Here's all the best from Monday Night Raw.

WWE Monday Night Raw Recap
WWE Monday Night Raw Recap

With one week until the 2022 Crown Jewel in Saudi Arabia, participants at the event were unable to appear on SmackDown due to their travel schedule, and so the final build-up to next weekend's showpiece in Riyadh had to happen on Raw on Monday night.

Read Also

Both Brock Lesnar and Roman Reigns made appearances at the American Center in Dallas, USA.

The Tribal Chief Reigns, did not come face-to-face with Logan Paul, his challenger at the main event Saturday, but what he did though, was make an example out of The Miz.

Reigns' annoyance was simply to send a message to anyone even thinking about the possibility of Paul knocking him out as he believes no man alive can accomplish that task, and especially not an "outsider."

On the other hand, Lesnar found himself in another brawl with his opponent at Crown Jewel - Bobby Lashley. The pair got into a serious tussle that even Triple H had to make his presence known to help break up the fight.

Here are all the results from Monday Night Raw on October 31, 2022.

  • Women's Tag Team Championship - Alexa Bliss & Asuka defeated Dakota Kai & IYO SKY (Champion) via pinfall to win the titles. 
WWE Raw Women's Champions Alexa Bliss and Asuka
WWE Raw Women's Champions Alexa Bliss and Asuka Twitter/@WWE
  • Bianca Belair defeated Nikki Cross by pinfall 
  • Karl Anderson defeated Damian Priest by pinfall
  • Matt Riddle defeated Otis by pinfall
  • Mustafa Ali defeated The Miz by pinfall 
  • Seth Rollins defeated Austin Theory by pinfall 
  • Roman Reigns issued a final warning to Logan Paul and beat down The Miz
  • Bianca Belair and Bayley clashed again ahead of their title fight at Crown Jewel

Bayley and Belair brawled outside the ring before Bayley hit a Bayley-To-Belly through two tables.

  • Brock Lesnar and Bobby Lashley brawled again
  • Baron Corbin beat down R-Truth after Truth interrupted a promo
David Ben David Ben David Ben is a reporter at Pulse Sports. David is a versatile content writer with keen interest in entertainment, gist and eSports generally.

More from category

  • WWE Monday Night Raw Recap

    Roman Reigns and Brock Lesnar issue fresh threats and all the results from WWE RAW

  • WWE 2022 Crown Jewel (All you need to know)

    2022 WWE Crown Jewel: All you need to know (Match Cards, Date, Location)

  • Max Verstappen won the 2022 Mexican Grand Prix

    Incredible Max Verstappen breaks record in Mexican Grand Prix win

Recommended articles

Why Spurs V Marseille will be a tough match [Pulse Editor's Opinion]

Why Spurs V Marseille will be a tough match [Pulse Editor's Opinion]

5 flops that turned to great deals in football

5 flops that turned to great deals in football

Revealed: How much will the Winners, Runners-up of the FIFA 2022 World Cup™ get?

Revealed: How much will the Winners, Runners-up of the FIFA 2022 World Cup™ get?

Why Messi is giving Barcelona sleepless nights and other top trending stories in football today

Why Messi is giving Barcelona sleepless nights and other top trending stories in football today

Revealed: All 8 Stadiums at the FIFA World Cup 2022™

Revealed: All 8 Stadiums at the FIFA World Cup 2022™

Roman Reigns and Brock Lesnar issue fresh threats and all the results from WWE RAW

Roman Reigns and Brock Lesnar issue fresh threats and all the results from WWE RAW

Patoranking confirmed among headliners for 2022 FIFA Fan World Cup Festival

Patoranking confirmed among headliners for 2022 FIFA Fan World Cup Festival

Paul Pogba: French star officially ruled out of World Cup

Paul Pogba: French star officially ruled out of World Cup

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II release breaks record on PlayStation store

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II release breaks record on PlayStation store

Trending

Official: France and Juventus midfielder Paul Pogba is ruled out of the 2022 World Cup
QATAR 2022

Paul Pogba: French star officially ruled out of World Cup

Kevin De Bruyne on September 25, 2022.
QATAR WORLD CUP

"This could be my last WC"- Man City star hints at retiring

WWE 2022 Crown Jewel (All you need to know)

2022 WWE Crown Jewel: All you need to know (Match Cards, Date, Location)

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp during a press conference at Anfield on October 31, 2022.
WHAT'S BUZZIN

'Judge us at end of season' - Klopp replies Liverpool critics

France and Juventus midfielder Paul Pogba
SERIE A

Pogba's World Cup hopes rest on 'a miracle' following fresh injury concerns

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 game poster
GAMING

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II release breaks record on PlayStation store

Franck Kessie of FC Barcelona during the UEFA Champions League match, group C between FC Barcelona and Bayern Munich played at Spotify Camp Nou Stadium on October 26, 2022, in Barcelona, Spain.
TRANSFER UPDATE

Franck Kessie to fight for his spot at Barcelona

Patoranking will join headliners at the FIFA Fan Festival
QATAR 2022

Patoranking confirmed among headliners for 2022 FIFA Fan World Cup Festival