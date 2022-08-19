2022 WWE Clash at the Castle: All you need to know (Preview, Match Card, Date)

WWE is finally bringing a major stadium event back to the United Kingdom after 30 years with Clash at the Castle - happening on Saturday, September 3, 2022, from Millennium Stadium in Cardiff, Wales.
This Friday, WWE will celebrate the 1200th episode of Friday Night SmackDown, from the Bell Centre in Montreal, QC as a build to the next pay-per-view. Here's what we know so far.
For the main event, WWE Undisputed Universal champion Roman Reigns will put his titles on the line in front of the U.K.'s very own Drew McIntyre.
The highly-anticipated clash puts the Tribal Chief's more than 700-day title reign at possible risk of coming to an end.
McIntyre will fight in front of his hometown crowd behind him.
However, the sole task of ending the title run of Reigns will be no easy feat to achieve on the night.
The SmackDown women's title is also set to be defended as Liv Morgan will take on a fresh challenger in Shayna Baszler.
The build-up to September's showpiece has started but the full card is far from finalized.
Regardless, here's what we know so far about the upcoming WWE Clash at the Castle.
WWE Clash at the Castle matches
- Undisputed WWE Universal Championship - Roman Reigns (Champion) vs. Drew McIntyre
Before SummerSlam, Drew McIntyre defeated Sheamus to become No. 1 contender for the undisputed title. Reigns then bested Brock Lesnar yet again in an epic Last Man Standing match at SummerSlam's main event to retain his titles, setting up a match with McIntyre.
- SmackDown Women's Championship - Liv Morgan (Champion) vs. Shayna Baszler
Liv Morgan managed to defend her title by pinning Ronda Rousey at SummerSlam.
Now, Morgan is now up against another MMA star Shayla Baszler, who earned her title shot by winning a gauntlet match against six other women on SmackDown.
- Bianca Belair (Champion), Asuka & Alexa Bliss vs. Bayley, Iyo Sky & Dakota Kai
After the resurgent Bianca Belair defeated Becky Lynch at SummerSlam to retain the Raw women's title, things got a bit wild with the return of Bailey.
Also, Sky and Kai made their way to the ring to join Bailey and the new group immediately made a statement that set their sights on Belair and Lynch.
However, Lynch suffered a shoulder injury that put has now put her on the sidelines, with Asuka and Bliss instead set to team up with the Belair to take on Bayley's crew.
- Seth Rollins vs. Riddle
This match was expected to take place at SummerSlam but was called off at the last minute after Rollins completely took out Riddle with a series of stomps.
Riddle showed up and challenged Rollins to fight him only for him to be battered by Rollins stomps.
On Raw, Riddle announced he was now medically cleared and the two brawled again. After that, the challenge was laid down to finally happen at Clash at the Castle.
