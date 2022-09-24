WWE Smackdown Recap as The Usos retain their undisputed tag team title

After months of winning over members of Roman Reigns' faction on WWE SmackDown, Sami Zayn has now been properly welcomed into The Bloodline on Friday night.
Sami Zayn was inducted into The Bloodline and Braun Strowman won his first match since his return. Here's everything that happened on Friday night Smackdown.
This week's action of Smackdown took place from the Vivant Arena in Salt Lake City, Utah.
Friday's main event featured a title match between undisputed WWE tag team champions The Usos and Brawling Brutes.
'The Monster among Men' Braun Strowman wrestled his first WWE match in nearly 18 months after a lengthy spell out on the sidelines.
Also, the SmackDown women's champion Liv Morgan got mean in an action-packed episode of SmackDown.
Sami Zayn officially becomes an 'Honorary Uce' in The Bloodline
The Bloodline opened the show on Friday night in full force: Roman Reigns, The Usos, Solo Sikoa, Paul Heyman, and honorary member Zayn were all in the ring. Reigns demanded that Sikoa, the group's new enforcer, acknowledge him and Sikoa obliged.
But as Reigns' music hit as the group was prepared to exit, Zayn, who had been ignored during Heyman's earlier speech, took the microphone and asked for the music to stop playing.
Zayn first of all thanked Reigns and the group for welcoming him into the group despite the fact that he is not blood.
Reigns who immediately got upset by Zayn's interruption, verbally slammed Zayn for hanging around and wearing The Bloodline's shirt, demanding that Zayn take off the shirt. Jey Uso then tore the shirt off Zayn's body and Zayn was visibly distressed at the sudden change in his relationship with the faction.
However, it became apparent that it was all a ruse as Reigns then presented Zayn with his very own shirt reading "Honorary Uce."
Zayn then celebrated with his allies Jimmy Uso and Sikoa before acknowledging Reigns and hugging him while Jey Uso looked on in disbelief.
Later on backstage, Madcap Moss and Ricochet approached Zayn, stating that Zayn had changed and had his head far up Reigns' rear-end.
But Sikoa viciously assaulted Moss and Ricochet, further establishing his friendship with the new member Zayn.
The Usos (Jey Uso and Jimmy Uso) defeated Brawling Brutes (Ridge Holland and Butch) via pinfall
A video package narrated by Paul Heyman, in advance of the main event, documented how The Usos' title reign has surpassed teams such as The Dudley Boyz, Road Warriors and the Hart Foundation in WWE history.
In fact, only Demolition and the New Day have longer reigns as tag team champions.
Liv Morgan defeated Lacey Evans via pinfall.
Morgan who will fight Ronda Rousey in an "Extreme Rules" match at the upcoming pay-per-view of the same name attacked Evans with a kendo stick and drove her through a table.
Braun Strowman defeated Otis via pinfall
The 'Monster among Men' recorded a win in his first WWE match in 16 months.
Sheamus announced an intercontinental title rematch against champion Gunther
Raquel Rodriguez defeated Dakota Kai via pinfall
New Day (Kofi Kingston and Xavier Woods) defeated Maximum Male Models (man.soor and ma.ce) via pinfall
Drew McIntyre challenged Killer Kross to a strap match at Extreme Rules.
Kross and Scarlett attacked McIntyre, putting him to sleep and then accepted the challenge.
