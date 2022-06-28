SPORTS GIST

Paul Pogba teams up with Emmanuel Adebayor for charity game [Photos]

Tosin Abayomi
Former Manchester United man Paul Pogba was all smiles as he teamed up with Emmanuel Adebayor.

Pogba who recently departed Manchester United after six years teamed up with former Arsenal, Manchester City and Tottenham Hotspur striker Emmanuel Adebayor.

The 29-year-old Pogba who plays for the French national team touched down in Guinea last week.

Paul played a key role as France won the 2018 FIFA World Cup in Russia, while his brothers Peïlé and Florentin both play for Guinea.

Upon his arrival in Guinea, Pogba was involved in a charity match.

Pogba, who is linked with a return to Italian Serie A giants Juventus, was involved in the charity game alongside some big names.

Pogba participated in the game with Adebayor, former Ivory Coast and Arsenal defender Emmnauel Eboue, former Liverpool and Senegal forward El Hadji Diouf.

Other big names involved in the game are Miami Heat forward Jimmy Butler, Grand P.

Senegalese American singer, songwriter, record producer, and entrepreneur Aliaune Damala Badara Akon Thiam, known mononymously as Akon and President Mamadou Doumbouya were also involved.

Pogba bagged an assist in the charity game that ended 6-5 with over 30,000 fans in attendance.

Speaking about his stay in Guinea, Pogba said, "Very happy to be here, very happy to see them, honestly it warms the heart, it shows the support they still have for me, and for Guineans, and it's really nice to see."

Pogba is expected to return to Europe to begin training for the new season.

