Peres Jepchirchir and Joyceline Jepkosgei confirm participation in Boston marathon

The prestigious annual marathon set for April 18, will host the fastest women’s elite field in the history of the event, featuring 75 athletes and 12 women who have run sub 2:23:00.

The race marks the 50th anniversary of the first official women’s field at the Boston Marathon. This year’s elite women entrants include Olympic and Paralympic medalists and World Major Marathon champions.

Former Boston Marathon champion Edna Kiplagat will race, as will compatriot Mary Ngugi of, who was third in Boston last October.

In 2020, amidst the COVID-19 pandemic, Benson Kipruto and Diana Kipyogei completed a Kenyan sweep – the eighth since 2000 at the world’s oldest and most prestigious marathon.

This year’s Boston Marathon marks the 50th anniversary of the inaugural women’s division in 1972. The Boston Marathon benefits from being the only World Marathon Major race on the calendar in the spring.

“As we look to celebrate the trailblazing women of 1972, we are delighted to welcome the fastest and most accomplished women’s field in the history of the Boston Marathon,” BAA President and CEO Tom Grilk said in a press release.