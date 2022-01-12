RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  Sports

Peres Jepchirchir and Joyceline Jepkosgei confirm participation in Boston marathon

Cyprian Kimutai

This is set to be the fastest Boston marathon ever

TOKYO, JAPAN - AUGUST 08: Gold medalist Peres Jepchirchir of Team Kenya poses during the medal ceremony for the Women's Marathon Final during the Closing Ceremony of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games at Olympic Stadium on August 08, 2021 in Tokyo, Japan. (Photo by Naomi Baker/Getty Images)
TOKYO, JAPAN - AUGUST 08: Gold medalist Peres Jepchirchir of Team Kenya poses during the medal ceremony for the Women's Marathon Final during the Closing Ceremony of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games at Olympic Stadium on August 08, 2021 in Tokyo, Japan. (Photo by Naomi Baker/Getty Images)

Reigning Olympic marathon champion Peres Jepchirchir alongside 2021 London Marathon champion Joyceline Jepkosgei will headline the Boston Marathon elite women’s field for 2022.

The prestigious annual marathon set for April 18, will host the fastest women’s elite field in the history of the event, featuring 75 athletes and 12 women who have run sub 2:23:00.

The race marks the 50th anniversary of the first official women’s field at the Boston Marathon. This year’s elite women entrants include Olympic and Paralympic medalists and World Major Marathon champions.

Former Boston Marathon champion Edna Kiplagat will race, as will compatriot Mary Ngugi of, who was third in Boston last October.

In 2020, amidst the COVID-19 pandemic, Benson Kipruto and Diana Kipyogei completed a Kenyan sweep – the eighth since 2000 at the world’s oldest and most prestigious marathon.

GDYNIA, POLAND - OCTOBER 17: Peres Jepchirchir of Kenya (2R) celebrates with teammates Rosemary Wanjiru (L), Dorcas Jepchumba Kimeli (2L), Brillian Jepkorir Kipkoech (C) and Joyciline Jepkosgei (R) after winning the Women's Final Run during the World Athletics Half Marathon Championships on October 17, 2020 in Gdynia, Poland. (Photo by Adam Nurkiewicz/Getty Images)
GDYNIA, POLAND - OCTOBER 17: Peres Jepchirchir of Kenya (2R) celebrates with teammates Rosemary Wanjiru (L), Dorcas Jepchumba Kimeli (2L), Brillian Jepkorir Kipkoech (C) and Joyciline Jepkosgei (R) after winning the Women's Final Run during the World Athletics Half Marathon Championships on October 17, 2020 in Gdynia, Poland. (Photo by Adam Nurkiewicz/Getty Images)

This year’s Boston Marathon marks the 50th anniversary of the inaugural women’s division in 1972. The Boston Marathon benefits from being the only World Marathon Major race on the calendar in the spring.

Spring, is a season of the year between winter and summer during which temperatures gradually rise. Daily high temperatures during spring range between 21 and 28 degree Celsius, which is ideal for Kenyan athletes.

“As we look to celebrate the trailblazing women of 1972, we are delighted to welcome the fastest and most accomplished women’s field in the history of the Boston Marathon,” BAA President and CEO Tom Grilk said in a press release.

“Though there have been many milestones in the five decades since the women’s division was established in Boston, this field of Olympic and Paralympic medalists, Boston champions, and global stars will make this a race to remember on Patriots’ Day,” he concluded.

Cyprian Kimutai

