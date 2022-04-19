Kenya dominates Boston Marathon, scoops 5 out of 6 podium finishes

The 28-year-old now holds the Olympic, New York and Boston Marathon titles a fete only she has managed in marathon history.

"When I arrived to 41km, I knew was going to win the race. I was just keeping the energy for the finishing. Ababel was so strong. For me, it was just keeping my energy for the finishing kick," she said after the race.

Kenya also managed to clinch the third position taken by Mary Ngugi in 2:21.32 who was followed closely by Ednah Kiplagat who came in fourth.

The men’s race saw Kenyans fill up the podium with 1-2-3 victories. Evans Chebet hit the finish line in 2:06.51 followed closely by Lawrence Cherono who hit the finish line in 2:07.21 while Benson Kipruto closed the top three in 2:07.27.

Journalists present had to seek the services of a Swahili interpreter as Evans Chebet conducted his post-race interview in the national language. Chebet said he was keen to give his competitors a good range so that he could not be so close to them.

“At 35 kilometers I knew I had given them a good range and then I was positive of winning the race,” he said.

Deputy President William Ruto was among the leaders that congratulated the athletes through his social media pages.

“Spectacular performance! Congratulations Evans Chebet and Peris Jepchirchir for bringing home Gold in the 2022 Boston Marathon. Well in Lawrence Cherono and Benson Kipruto for Silver and Bronze. We are proud,” he stated.