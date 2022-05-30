FKF-PL

Nairobi City Stars team robbed during match against Gor Mahia

A total of Sh94,050 was stolen as well as 13 mobile phones

Nairobi City Stars players robbed during FKF-PL match at Kasarani [Image by: City Stars]
Nairobi City Stars players robbed during FKF-PL match at Kasarani [Image by: City Stars]

Mobile phones and money totalling Sh94,050 belonging to players and technical bench members of Nairobi City Stars was stolen during their match against Gor Mahia at Kasarani Stadium on Sunday.

According to the Football Kenya Federation (FKF) Premier League side, the items which included 13 mobile phones were stolen during the first half, the team only realised what had happened when they returned to the dressing room at half time.

"At half time, the team returned to the changing room only to find bags and open wallets strewn on the floor. On checking, most realised they had lost cash and mobile phones. Very few were lucky as one row of bags was untouched," revealed the club in part.

The incident caused a five minute delay to the start of the second half as club officials and members conducted a search for the missing items but to no avail. The incident was then reported to the Kasarani Stadium Police station as well as the Kasarani Stadium security team.

Anthony Kimani celebrates after scoring against Gor Mahia in Kasarani on Sunday 29 May 2022 during an FKF Premier League matchday 32 tie. [IMAGE: Nairobi City Stars]
Anthony Kimani celebrates after scoring against Gor Mahia in Kasarani on Sunday 29 May 2022 during an FKF Premier League matchday 32 tie. [IMAGE: Nairobi City Stars]

According to the club, it appears the thieves accessed the locker room through one of the windows as the doors were locked with stewards deployed in all the main entrances.

"The room was locked just before kick off and unlocked at half time. Notwithstanding, a back window, fastened before departure from the room, was found open under very unclear circumstances," read the club's statement in part.

So far no one has been arrested, but investigations have commenced with police and club officials expected to review CCTV footage today. Some of the players and officials who lost their belongings include:

Nicholas Kipkirui, Wycliffe Otieno, Davis Agesa, Jacob Osano, Rowland Makati, assistant coach John Amboko, keeper trainer Zachary Onyango and trainer Arthur Museve (lost both phones and cash.)

Goalkeeper Elvis Ochoro, defenders Herit Mungai, Midfielders Sven Yidah, Anthony Kimani, and Mohamed Bajaber (lost their phones only.)

Stopper Kenedy Onyango, striker Ezekiel Odera, Mike Madoya, Calvin Masawa, Edwin Buliba, the Noor siblings of Timothy Ouma and Elvis Ojiambo, flyer Rodgers Okuse Okumu, Kevin Chumsy Okumu, and assistant coach Noah Abich (lost cash.)

