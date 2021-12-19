RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  Sports

Pole sana Coach - messages as Ghost Mulee loses brother

Miriam Mwende

Brother had long fought a medical condition

Former Harambee Stars Coach, Jacob Ghost Mulee with his brother in a past photo
Former Harambee Stars Coach, Jacob "Ghost" Mulee with his brother in a past photo

Former Harambee Stars Coach Jacob "Ghost" Mulee is in mourning following the passing of his brother on Saturday.

Announcing the unfortunate news, Mulee paid tribute to his brother, remembering him as having been his advisor.

"Fare thee well my brother my friend my fan my advisor! God is able!" he posted.

Mulee added that his brother had "fought the good fight", a reference to 2 Timothy 2:7 in the Bible.

Messages of comfort to the Radio Jambo presenter

carolradullPole sana Ghost and family. May he rest in peace

massawejapanniPole sana Ghost. Mungu awape nguvu kipindi hiki🙏

tuskerfcPole Sana coach and may God grant you and your family strength at this difficult time

mulamwahRip 🙏

luciamusauPole Sana Ghost! May God grant you peace and comfort!

mwalimchurchillMwa naku bro..🙏🏻

mwalimchurchillPole sana bro.

Radio Jambo presenter Jacob Ghost Mulee with his brother in a past hospital stay
Radio Jambo presenter Jacob "Ghost" Mulee with his brother in a past hospital stay

Earlier in the year, Mulee and his brother had travelled to India where his brother had been scheduled for a kidney transplant.

While there, Ghost underwent an unrelated surgery to correct sleep apnea.

In an update, Mulee shared his photo while at the Radio Jambo studios, an affirmation that he had reported back to work after the India trip.

“The deer is back in the woods. I thank God am back doing what l love!” announced Ghost Mulee.

Addressing speculations that he had donated an organ while on the medical trip, Ghost clarified that doctors gave his brother a different prognosis.

"My brother had a kidney problem and needed a transplant. We came to India but after doctors analyzed his kidney, they said there’s no need to change it. I was so happy," Ghost stated in May.

In March, Mulee had lost his elder sister. He shared the sad news via his social media pages, with a revelation that his sister will be laid to rest in Limuru on Wednesday.

“Fare thy well my sister Teresia Kalondu Munyui” reads Ghost Mulee’s post.

Jacob ‘Ghost’ Mule and his Brother
Jacob ‘Ghost’ Mule and his Brother Jacob ‘Ghost’ Mule and his Brother Pulse Live Kenya

Miriam Mwende

