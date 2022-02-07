$250 Million worth drift king Ken Block is in Kenya [PHOTOS]

Off-road racing fans will get a glimpse of Block behind the wheel of a vintage Rallying 911 over 5,000 kilometres traversing 13 counties.

Block alongside his Italian co-driver Alex Gelsomino will be driving for Tuthill Porsche, a rally team that has won the Safari Classic four times.

Tuthill’s wins come with some serious driving talent behind the wheel, including world champions Björn Waldegård and Stig Blomqvist.

Pulse Live Kenya

However, Block isn’t intimidated by that record. “This will be a wild year!” said Ken. “The opportunity to do things like the Safari Rally with Tuthill Porsche is huge. I can’t wait to push myself to the absolute limit, across some of the gnarliest terrain, in an air-cooled 911 prepared by the best in the business.”

While Block has experience in Subarus and Fords rallying, the Safari 911 should be easy for him to sort out.

“Ken’s proven skills and depth of experience will make him a serious contender in Kenya, and his boundless enthusiasm for all things rallying will enthrall the Safari Classic’s devoted audience,” said Richard Tuthill.

Block has raced in the World Rally Championship, the World Rallycross Championship, he is a multiple runner-up in the American Rally Championship, a runner-up in the Global Rallycross Championship and he has 5 X-Games medals.