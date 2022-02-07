$250 Million worth drift king Ken Block is in Kenya [PHOTOS]

RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  Sports

$250 Million worth drift king Ken Block is in Kenya

Cyprian Kimutai

Block is famously known for Gymkhana series on YouTube

American professional rally driver and internet sensation Ken Block has arrived in Kenya ahead of the much anticipated East Africa Safari Classic Rally set for February 10-18, 2022.

Off-road racing fans will get a glimpse of Block behind the wheel of a vintage Rallying 911 over 5,000 kilometres traversing 13 counties.

Block alongside his Italian co-driver Alex Gelsomino will be driving for Tuthill Porsche, a rally team that has won the Safari Classic four times.

Tuthill’s wins come with some serious driving talent behind the wheel, including world champions Björn Waldegård and Stig Blomqvist.

The much anticipated East Africa Safari Classic Rally is set for February 10-18, 2022.

However, Block isn’t intimidated by that record. “This will be a wild year!” said Ken. “The opportunity to do things like the Safari Rally with Tuthill Porsche is huge. I can’t wait to push myself to the absolute limit, across some of the gnarliest terrain, in an air-cooled 911 prepared by the best in the business.”

While Block has experience in Subarus and Fords rallying, the Safari 911 should be easy for him to sort out.

“Ken’s proven skills and depth of experience will make him a serious contender in Kenya, and his boundless enthusiasm for all things rallying will enthrall the Safari Classic’s devoted audience,” said Richard Tuthill.

Ken Block will be behind the wheel of a vintage Rallying 911 at this year’s East Africa Safari Classic Rally.
Ken Block will be behind the wheel of a vintage Rallying 911 at this year's East Africa Safari Classic Rally.

Block has raced in the World Rally Championship, the World Rallycross Championship, he is a multiple runner-up in the American Rally Championship, a runner-up in the Global Rallycross Championship and he has 5 X-Games medals.

Thanks to his booming Gymkhana series of Youtube videos, Block has amassed a massive Social Media following, and his involvement in the Safari Classic Rally will bring extra publicity to the event.

Cyprian Kimutai

