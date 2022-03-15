Legendary WWE wrestler Razor Ramon passes away aged 63

World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE) broke the news of the retired wrestler's death at the start of its show, Monday Night Raw, on March 14.

"WWE is saddened to learn that two-time WWE Hall of Famer Scott Hall has passed away. WWE extends its condolences to Hall's family, friends and fans," the WWE said in a tweet on Monday.

Hall was hospitalized and placed on life support on Saturday, March 12. His family announced that they’d made the difficult decision to take him off life support after gathering with the late.

Hall wrestled for various organizations across the country throughout the 1980s before joining World Championship Wrestling (WCW) in 1991, according to WWE.

Hall signed with WWE in 1992 and became a four-time Intercontinental champion performing as Razor Ramon.

Hall was inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame as Razor Ramon in 2014 and again as a member of the New World Order (nWo) in 2020, according to WWE.

Scott is survived by a son and daughter

Scott was married three times to two different women. His first wife was Dana Burgio, whom he was with from 1990 to 1998, before remarrying again 1999 and divorced again in 2001.

His third marriage was to Jessica Hart in 2006, and the pair split after one year. From his first marriage, Scott had a son Cody Hall, 30, and a daughter Cassidy Lee, 26. Cody has followed in his dad’s footsteps and become a pro-wrestler himself.