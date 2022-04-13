Uhuru bursts into tears watching KDF bosses race each other [Video]

The track event was one of the games played at the new Ulinzi Sports Complex at Lang’ata Barracks which was commissioned by President Kenyatta.

The participants were drawn from various KDF formations such as Manda Bay camp, Moi Airbase, Laikipia Airbase, Kahawa Barracks, and Artillery Brigade among others.

President Kenyatta had already started laughing and slapping his palm on his chair even before the race started, after seeing some of the participants taking to the track.

Immediately the race started the head of state could be seen pointing at some of the participants and laughing uncontrollably.

The sprint was so hilarious that Uhuru burst into tears trying to express the joy as he also stamped his foot on the ground while covering his eyes.

The race was won by the Moi Airbase team followed by the 8th Brigade while Laikipia Airbase took third position.

Seated beside President Kenyatta was KDF Chief of Defence General Robert Kibochi who also laughed so hard that tears ran down his cheeks.

Ulinzi Sports Complex

During the commissioning, President Kenyatta said that the existing sports infrastructure was the first stadium constructed in Kenya about 60 years ago.

The construction of the ultra-modern Ulinzi Sports Complex was commissioned by the head of state in October 2020.

President Kenyatta applauded the Kenya Defence Forces and the National Youth Service officers for the speedy construction and quality of the amenities.

The facility features a football stadium, with an eight-lane athletics track, two training grounds, basketball, tennis and volleyball courts, an indoor arena, a swimming pool, hockey and rugby grounds and parking spaces.