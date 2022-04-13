Uhuru bursts into tears watching KDF bosses race each other [Video]

Authors:

Denis Mwangi
RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  Sports

Tears flowed, hands clapped and feet slammed on the ground as Uhuru laughed uncontrollably

President Uhuru Kenyatta bursts into tears watching KDF bosses race each other
President Uhuru Kenyatta bursts into tears watching KDF bosses race each other

President Uhuru Kenyatta on Wednesday burst into laughter after watching Kenya Defence Forces bosses participate in a 4x100m relay competition.

Recommended articles

The track event was one of the games played at the new Ulinzi Sports Complex at Lang’ata Barracks which was commissioned by President Kenyatta.

The participants were drawn from various KDF formations such as Manda Bay camp, Moi Airbase, Laikipia Airbase, Kahawa Barracks, and Artillery Brigade among others.

President Kenyatta had already started laughing and slapping his palm on his chair even before the race started, after seeing some of the participants taking to the track.

Immediately the race started the head of state could be seen pointing at some of the participants and laughing uncontrollably.

The sprint was so hilarious that Uhuru burst into tears trying to express the joy as he also stamped his foot on the ground while covering his eyes.

The race was won by the Moi Airbase team followed by the 8th Brigade while Laikipia Airbase took third position.

Seated beside President Kenyatta was KDF Chief of Defence General Robert Kibochi who also laughed so hard that tears ran down his cheeks.

During the commissioning, President Kenyatta said that the existing sports infrastructure was the first stadium constructed in Kenya about 60 years ago.

The construction of the ultra-modern Ulinzi Sports Complex was commissioned by the head of state in October 2020.

President Kenyatta applauded the Kenya Defence Forces and the National Youth Service officers for the speedy construction and quality of the amenities.

Ultra-modern Ulinzi Sports Complex in Nairobi
Ultra-modern Ulinzi Sports Complex in Nairobi Pulse Live Kenya
Ultra-modern Ulinzi Sports Complex in Nairobi
Ultra-modern Ulinzi Sports Complex in Nairobi Pulse Live Kenya
Ultra-modern Ulinzi Sports Complex in Nairobi
Ultra-modern Ulinzi Sports Complex in Nairobi Pulse Live Kenya
Ultra-modern Ulinzi Sports Complex in Nairobi
Ultra-modern Ulinzi Sports Complex in Nairobi Pulse Live Kenya

The facility features a football stadium, with an eight-lane athletics track, two training grounds, basketball, tennis and volleyball courts, an indoor arena, a swimming pool, hockey and rugby grounds and parking spaces.

The head of state announced that the sports complex would be a standard against which all similar constructions would be measured.

Topics:

Authors:

Denis Mwangi Denis Mwangi Denis is a highly professional and talented multimedia journalist with a solid experience in creating compelling news as well as distributing or delivering it using multiple digital platforms to engage readers.

More from category

  • HONOLULU, HI - DECEMBER 10: Joyce Chepkirui of Kenya poses with a flag after finishing third in the Women's division of the Honolulu Marathon 2017 on December 10, 2017 in Honolulu, Hawaii. (Photo by Tom Pennington/Getty Images for HONOLULU MARATHON)

    Another Kenyan banned for doping

  • President Uhuru Kenyatta bursts into tears watching KDF bosses race each other

    Uhuru bursts into tears watching KDF bosses race each other [Video]

  • Ultra-modern Ulinzi Sports Complex in Nairobi

    Uhuru opens ultra-modern Ulinzi Sports Complex in Nairobi [Photos]

Recommended articles

Another Kenyan banned for doping

Another Kenyan banned for doping

Uhuru bursts into tears watching KDF bosses race each other [Video]

Uhuru bursts into tears watching KDF bosses race each other [Video]

Uhuru opens ultra-modern Ulinzi Sports Complex in Nairobi [Photos]

Uhuru opens ultra-modern Ulinzi Sports Complex in Nairobi [Photos]

Sort out your mess or miss out on AFCON 2023 - CAF tell Kenya

Sort out your mess or miss out on AFCON 2023 - CAF tell Kenya

Tuchel goes after referee following Chelsea elimination

Tuchel goes after referee following Chelsea elimination

Bayern Munich knocked out of Champions League

Bayern Munich knocked out of Champions League

Trending

Basketballer with Kenyan roots joins WNBA side

MINNEAPOLIS, MN - MARCH 30: Olivia Nelson-Ododa #20 of the UConn Huskies poses during media day at 2022 NCAA Women's Basketball Final Four at the Minneapolis Convention Center on March 30, 2022 in Minneapolis, Minnesota. (Photo by C. Morgan Engel/NCAA Photos via Getty Images)

Expressway to boost World Championship bid

LONDON, ENGLAND - AUGUST 13: Helen Onsando Obiri of Kenya win's the Women's 5000m final during day ten of the 16th IAAF World Athletics Championships London 2017 at The London Stadium on August 13, 2017 in London, United Kingdom. (Photo by Ian MacNicol/Getty Images)

Sh6.9 million up for grabs at inaugural Nairobi City Marathon

Sh6.9 million up for grabs at inaugural Nairobi City Marathon

Tuchel goes after referee following Chelsea elimination

Chelsea manager Thomas Tuchel.

Sort out your mess or miss out on AFCON 2023 - CAF tell Kenya

Boys enter with Kenya's national flag before the FIFA World Cup 2022 qualifier football match between Kenya and Mali at Nyayo national stadium in Nairobi on October 10, 2021. (Photo by YASUYOSHI CHIBA/AFP via Getty Images)

Bayern Munich knocked out of Champions League

Samuel Chukwueze of Villarreal scores a last minute winner to knock out Bayern Munich