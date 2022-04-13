Uhuru opens ultra-modern Ulinzi Sports Complex in Nairobi [Photos]

Denis Mwangi
The grounds played host to Kenya's first stadium constructed 60 years ago.

Ultra-modern Ulinzi Sports Complex in Nairobi
Ultra-modern Ulinzi Sports Complex in Nairobi

President Uhuru Kenyatta on Wednesday commissioned the Ulinzi Sports Complex located at Lang’ata Barracks in Nairobi.

During the commissioning, President Kenyatta said that the existing sports infrastructure was the first stadium constructed in Kenya about 60 years ago.

The construction of the ultra-modern Ulinzi Sports Complex was commissioned by the head of state in October 2020.

President Kenyatta commissions ultra-modern Ulinzi Sports Complex in Nairobi
President Kenyatta commissions ultra-modern Ulinzi Sports Complex in Nairobi

As part of the opening ceremony, several exhibition games were played at the 7,500 capacity stadium, among them a football match between Ulinzi Stars and Kenya Premier League defending champions Tusker FC.

President Kenyatta applauded the Kenya Defence Forces and the National Youth Service officers for the speedy construction and quality of the amenities.

The facility features a football stadium, with an eight-lane athletics track, two training grounds, basketball, tennis and volleyball courts, an indoor arena, a swimming pool, hockey and rugby grounds and parking spaces.

Ultra-modern Ulinzi Sports Complex in Nairobi
Ultra-modern Ulinzi Sports Complex in Nairobi
Ultra-modern Ulinzi Sports Complex in Nairobi
Ultra-modern Ulinzi Sports Complex in Nairobi
Ultra-modern Ulinzi Sports Complex in Nairobi
Ultra-modern Ulinzi Sports Complex in Nairobi

The head of state announced that the sports complex would be a standard against which all similar constructions would be measured.

This comes less than a month after President Kenyatta commissioned the Sh609 million worth Jamhuri Sports Complex, a facility located in along Ngong Road, Nairobi.

The 46-acre complex comprises three football pitches, one rugby pitch, a running track, a hockey pitch, a basketball pitch, a handball pitch, a children’s playing area, ablution blocks, police houses as well as a police post, picnic site, a clubhouse and food courts.

The President while speaking during the opening ceremony, reminisced on how for a couple of years, he has constantly been disturbed by the sight of bare land in that area.

He further revealed that some people have tried to grab the land in the past but according to him, he chose to stand firm against the land grabbers.

President Kenyatta also encouraged elderly Kenyans to be utilizing the sports complex to keep fit and improve their health.

“This field is 100 percent free. Teams wishing to utilize the modern sports facility will only be required to give notice for planning purposes to avoid crowding of events,” the President said.

