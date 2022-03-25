Public to use 46 acre sports complex for free, declares Uhuru

The 46-acrecomplex comprises of three football pitches, one rugby pitch, running track, hockey pitch, basketball pitch, handball pitch, children’s playing area, ablution blocks, police houses as well as a police post, picnic site, a clubhouse and food courts.

The President while speaking during the opening ceremony, reminisced on how for a couple of years, he has constantly been disturbed by the sight of bare land in that area.

“For over the 50 years that I have used Ngong Road, I used to see young people playing in a dusty field. Every time I inquired whose land it was, I used to be told it was private property yet deep within my heart I knew it was public land, said Kenyatta.

He further revealed that some people have tried to grab the land in the past but according to him, he chose to stand firm against the land grabbers.

The challenge for those who wanted to grab it was that you elected me as President and I decided to work on the issue. This is a pitch for the youth to train and sharpen their sporting skills,” President Kenyatta said.

President Kenyatta also encouraged elderly Kenyans to be utilizing the sports complex to keep fit and improve their health.

“This field is 100 percent free. Teams wishing to utilize the modern sports facility will only be required to give notice for planning purposes to avoid crowding of events,” the President said.

The unveiling of the new sports complex was preceded by football and rugby matches by veteran Harambee Stars players and the local teams of Ng’ando, Kibra and Dagorreti.