RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  Sports

Public to use 46 acre sports complex for free, declares Uhuru

Authors:

Cyprian Kimutai

The facility has three football pitches, rugby pitch, running track among others

President Uhuru Kenyatta opens Jamhuri Sports Complex to the public
President Uhuru Kenyatta opens Jamhuri Sports Complex to the public

President Uhuru Kenyatta on Friday, March 25 commissioned the Sh609 million worth Jamhuri Sports Complex, a facility located in along Ngong Road, Nairobi.

Recommended articles

The 46-acrecomplex comprises of three football pitches, one rugby pitch, running track, hockey pitch, basketball pitch, handball pitch, children’s playing area, ablution blocks, police houses as well as a police post, picnic site, a clubhouse and food courts.

The President while speaking during the opening ceremony, reminisced on how for a couple of years, he has constantly been disturbed by the sight of bare land in that area.

“For over the 50 years that I have used Ngong Road, I used to see young people playing in a dusty field. Every time I inquired whose land it was, I used to be told it was private property yet deep within my heart I knew it was public land, said Kenyatta.

The unveiling of the new sports complex was preceded by football match by veteran Harambee Stars players and the local teams of Ng’ando, Kibra and Dagorreti, as well as Kenya men and women's
The unveiling of the new sports complex was preceded by football match by veteran Harambee Stars players and the local teams of Ng’ando, Kibra and Dagorreti, as well as Kenya men and women's Pulse Live Kenya

He further revealed that some people have tried to grab the land in the past but according to him, he chose to stand firm against the land grabbers.

The challenge for those who wanted to grab it was that you elected me as President and I decided to work on the issue. This is a pitch for the youth to train and sharpen their sporting skills,” President Kenyatta said.

Free

President Kenyatta also encouraged elderly Kenyans to be utilizing the sports complex to keep fit and improve their health.

“This field is 100 percent free. Teams wishing to utilize the modern sports facility will only be required to give notice for planning purposes to avoid crowding of events,” the President said.

The unveiling of the new sports complex was preceded by football and rugby matches by veteran Harambee Stars players and the local teams of Ng’ando, Kibra and Dagorreti.

Rugby matches involved the national men’s and women’s teams popularly referred to as Shujaa and Lioness respectively.

Authors:

Cyprian Kimutai Cyprian Kimutai Cyprian Kimutai Limo is my full name but most people refer to me as CP. Digital media has opened a new front for journalists, me being one of them. I understand what can be interesting for the audience, therefore I play around with words to satisfy the needs of the reader.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: news@pulselive.co.ke

Recommended articles

Public to use 46 acre sports complex for free, declares Uhuru

Public to use 46 acre sports complex for free, declares Uhuru

The first-ever winner of the Ballon d'Or retired at 50

The first-ever winner of the Ballon d'Or retired at 50

Everything you need to know about World Cup qualifiers

Everything you need to know about World Cup qualifiers

Mesut Özil woes continue as Fenerbahçe drop him from squad

Mesut Özil woes continue as Fenerbahçe drop him from squad

Awards for tennis sensation Okutoyi and rally star Kimathi

Awards for tennis sensation Okutoyi and rally star Kimathi

Kenya on revenge mission ahead of Kabaddi final

Kenya on revenge mission ahead of Kabaddi final

Find out how much Michael Olunga earns in Qatar

Find out how much Michael Olunga earns in Qatar

Pogba reveals World Cup medal stolen by thieves

Pogba reveals World Cup medal stolen by thieves

Forget LeBron versus Jordan, have you ever heard of Len Bias?

Forget LeBron versus Jordan, have you ever heard of Len Bias?

Trending

UCL

Can Samuel Chukwueze become first Super Eagle to win a UCL quarter-final since Mikel Obi?

Samuel Chukwueze is gunning for Mikel Obi's Champions League record

Find out how much Michael Olunga earns in Qatar

DOHA, QATAR - MARCH 18: Michael Olunga of Al Duhail celebrates after winning the Emir of Qatar Cup final match between Al Duhail and Al Gharafa at Khalifa International Stadium in Doha, Qatar on March 18, 2022. (Photo by Mohammed Dabbous/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images)

Pogba reveals World Cup medal stolen by thieves

Paul Pogba with the 2018 World Cup

Kenya disappoints at 3000m indoor championships

BELGRADE, SERBIA - MARCH 18: Gold medalist Lemlem Hailu of Ethiopia (C), Silver medalist Elle Purrier St. Pierre of the USA (L) and Bronze medalist Ejgayehu Taye of Ethiopia (R) pose for a picture after victory in the Women's 3000m during day one of the World Athletics Indoor Championships at the Belgrade Arena on March 18, 2022 in Belgrade, Serbia. (Photo by Alex Pantling/Getty Images)