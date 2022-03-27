RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  Sports

Pro-wrestler Triple H retires

Authors:

Miriam Mwende

I will never wrestle again - WWE legend Paul Levesque, alias Triple H

14-time world wrestling champion Triple H, Paul Levesque
14-time world wrestling champion Triple H, Paul Levesque

Fourteen-time wrestling world champion Paul Levesque 'Triple H' has retired from pro-wrestling after decades of sterling success in the field, having debuted in 1995.

Recommended articles

The WWE legend and its Global Talent Strategy & Development Executive Vice President underwent a procedure in September 2021 following heart failure.

"Paul Levesque, a.k.a. Triple H, underwent a successful procedure last week at Yale New Haven Hospital following a cardiac event. The episode was caused by a genetic heart issue and Paul is expected to make a full recovery," WWE said in a statement.

Speaking to ESPN on Friday, Triple H stated, "I will never wrestle again," owing to "a defibrillator in my chest."

He added that his doctors had advised him to take it easy given that his heart is not functioning at optimal strength.

Paul “Triple H Levesque, WWE Executive Vice President, Global Talent Strategy & Development
Paul “Triple H” Levesque, WWE Executive Vice President, Global Talent Strategy & Development Pulse Live Kenya

"There's moments in there when they're putting you out for stuff and you think, 'Is this it? Do you wake up from this?' That's tough to swallow and makes you think differently," he shared.

Authors:

Miriam Mwende Miriam Mwende Aspiring thought leader. Politics, media, and culture enthusiast. Believer in the power of journalism as an instrument for change. #IAmForJournalists

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: news@pulselive.co.ke

Recommended articles

Pro-wrestler Triple H retires

Pro-wrestler Triple H retires

Public to use 46 acre sports complex for free, declares Uhuru

Public to use 46 acre sports complex for free, declares Uhuru

The first-ever winner of the Ballon d'Or retired at 50

The first-ever winner of the Ballon d'Or retired at 50

Citizen TV news anchor Mike Okinyi lands gov't role

Citizen TV news anchor Mike Okinyi lands gov't role

Everything you need to know about World Cup qualifiers

Everything you need to know about World Cup qualifiers

Mesut Özil woes continue as Fenerbahçe drop him from squad

Mesut Özil woes continue as Fenerbahçe drop him from squad

Awards for tennis sensation Okutoyi and rally star Kimathi

Awards for tennis sensation Okutoyi and rally star Kimathi

Kenya on revenge mission ahead of Kabaddi final

Kenya on revenge mission ahead of Kabaddi final

Find out how much Michael Olunga earns in Qatar

Find out how much Michael Olunga earns in Qatar

Trending

Citizen TV news anchor Mike Okinyi lands gov't role

Citizen TV's Mike Okinyi who has revealed why he did not take multi-million gift from Victor Wanyama

Public to use 46 acre sports complex for free, declares Uhuru

President Uhuru Kenyatta opens Jamhuri Sports Complex to the public

Find out how much Michael Olunga earns in Qatar

DOHA, QATAR - MARCH 18: Michael Olunga of Al Duhail celebrates after winning the Emir of Qatar Cup final match between Al Duhail and Al Gharafa at Khalifa International Stadium in Doha, Qatar on March 18, 2022. (Photo by Mohammed Dabbous/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images)

Pogba reveals World Cup medal stolen by thieves

Paul Pogba with the 2018 World Cup