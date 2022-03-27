Pro-wrestler Triple H retires

Fourteen-time wrestling world champion Paul Levesque 'Triple H' has retired from pro-wrestling after decades of sterling success in the field, having debuted in 1995.
I will never wrestle again - WWE legend Paul Levesque, alias Triple H
The WWE legend and its Global Talent Strategy & Development Executive Vice President underwent a procedure in September 2021 following heart failure.
"Paul Levesque, a.k.a. Triple H, underwent a successful procedure last week at Yale New Haven Hospital following a cardiac event. The episode was caused by a genetic heart issue and Paul is expected to make a full recovery," WWE said in a statement.
Speaking to ESPN on Friday, Triple H stated, "I will never wrestle again," owing to "a defibrillator in my chest."
He added that his doctors had advised him to take it easy given that his heart is not functioning at optimal strength.
"There's moments in there when they're putting you out for stuff and you think, 'Is this it? Do you wake up from this?' That's tough to swallow and makes you think differently," he shared.
