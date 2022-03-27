Pro-wrestler Triple H retires

The WWE legend and its Global Talent Strategy & Development Executive Vice President underwent a procedure in September 2021 following heart failure.

"Paul Levesque, a.k.a. Triple H, underwent a successful procedure last week at Yale New Haven Hospital following a cardiac event. The episode was caused by a genetic heart issue and Paul is expected to make a full recovery," WWE said in a statement.

Speaking to ESPN on Friday, Triple H stated, "I will never wrestle again," owing to "a defibrillator in my chest."

He added that his doctors had advised him to take it easy given that his heart is not functioning at optimal strength.

