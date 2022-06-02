FOOTBALL

Why PSG star Ander Herrera is in Tanzania

Authors:

Cyprian Kimutai
RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  Sports

Herrera is currently at the Serengeti National Park with his wife

PSG star Ander Herrera and his wife Isabel Collado are currently in Tanzania
PSG star Ander Herrera and his wife Isabel Collado are currently in Tanzania

Spain national and Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) midfielder Ander Herrera has arrived in Tanzania accompanied by his wife Isabel Collado ahead of their vacation and trip to the Serengeti National Park.

Recommended articles

The couple landed at Seronera Airstrip in Serengeti National Park on Wednesday, June 1 with intentions to witness the great wildebeest migration. Tourists around the Western region of Serengeti usually witness the migration towards the end of April heading into May then finally June.

This is the couple's first time visiting Tanzania and Herrera told press that they are very excited to be in Serengeti and aside from witnessing the wildebeest migration, they plan on seeing the Big Five animals; lion, leopard, black rhinoceros, African bush elephant, and the African buffalo.

PSG star Ander Herrera is in Tanzania on a mission to witness the wildebeest migration
PSG star Ander Herrera is in Tanzania on a mission to witness the wildebeest migration Pulse Live Kenya

Herrera is the second PSG star to travel to East Africa following the conclusion of the 2021/2022 Ligue 1 season. Forward Mauro Icardi is currently in Kenya with his wife Wanda Nara.

On Wednesday, June 1 as Kenyans were celebrating 59 years of self rule, the couple were spotted spending some quality time in the exclusive Giraffe Manor, located in the Langata suburb of Nairobi.

Nara, shared an image on Instagram of the couple having breakfast with giraffes. In the images, the tall African hoofed mammal can be seen sticking their long necks through the windows to grab a piece from the couples plates. "If life is a journey, I want to travel with you," read Nara's caption.

PSG star Mauro Icardi and wife Wanda Nara on vacation in Kenya
PSG star Mauro Icardi and wife Wanda Nara on vacation in Kenya Pulse Live Kenya

On his part, Icardi shared several images of him spending some quality time with the giraffes which he identified as Rothschild Giraffes, a subspecies of the Northern Giraffe. Of the recognized types of giraffes, the Rothschild is the second most threatened.

"In this 'house' they did everything possible to live with them and make the giraffes feel in their habitat and thus be able to satisfy all their needs and help this species to multiply more and more," read Icardi's caption.

A few days ago, the couple were in Rwanda, where they got a chance to see the majestic mountain gorillas in the Volcanoes National Park.

Topics:

Authors:

Cyprian Kimutai Cyprian Kimutai Cyprian Kimutai Limo is my full name but most people refer to me as CP. Digital media has opened a new front for journalists, me being one of them. I understand what can be interesting for the audience, therefore I play around with words to satisfy the needs of the reader.

More from category

  • PSG star Ander Herrera and his wife Isabel Collado are currently in Tanzania

    Why PSG star Ander Herrera is in Tanzania

  • How Rudiger's signing will affect the current Real Madrid defensive setup

    Real Madrid confirms the signing of Antonio Rudiger but who will drop to the bench on his arrival?

  • KRU release squad set to take part in historic Currie Cup clash

    KRU release squad set to take part in historic Currie Cup clash

Recommended articles

Why PSG star Ander Herrera is in Tanzania

Why PSG star Ander Herrera is in Tanzania

Real Madrid confirms the signing of Antonio Rudiger but who will drop to the bench on his arrival?

Real Madrid confirms the signing of Antonio Rudiger but who will drop to the bench on his arrival?

KRU release squad set to take part in historic Currie Cup clash

KRU release squad set to take part in historic Currie Cup clash

Why Ousmane Dembele’s supposed move to Chelsea is a good idea

Why Ousmane Dembele’s supposed move to Chelsea is a good idea

Steph Curry on brink of immortality as Golden State Warriors take on Boston Celtics

Steph Curry on brink of immortality as Golden State Warriors take on Boston Celtics

How does the Finalissima affect Lionel Messi's trophy cabinet?

How does the Finalissima affect Lionel Messi's trophy cabinet?

Trending

PREMIER LEAGUE

Chelsea set to lose the best football director in the world as “Iron Lady” departs

Marina Granovskaia set to leave Chelsea
PREMIER LEAGUE

Everton forward posts defiant message following proposed FA sanctions

Richarlison has been in the eye following an incident during a match with Chelsea
BOXING

Boxing promoter thinks Anthony Joshua will knockout Oleksandr Usyk

Eddie Hearn believes Anthony Joshua will knockout Oleksandr Usyk (Photo by Julian Finney/Getty Images).
PREMIER LEAGUE

Liverpool and Manchester United set to battle out for Nigerian-born winger

Arnaut Danjuma could be close to a Premier League return
SEASON REVIEW

Top 5 successful transfers of the 2021/22 La Liga season

Alaba, Danjuma, Duro, Willian Jose and the Top 5 transfers of the La Liga season
FINALISSIMA

Messi magic inspires Argentina to Finalissima glory after comfortable win over Italy

Argentina players appreciates Lionel Messi after the match.

How does the Finalissima affect Lionel Messi's trophy cabinet?

Lionel Messi inspired Argentina to their 32nd win in a row, and Finalissima success at sold-out Wembley Stadium against European champions Italy
FOOTBALL

Details of Mauro Icardi's exquisite holiday in Nairobi

PSG star Mauro Icardi and wife Wanda Nara on vacation in Kenya