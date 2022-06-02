Why PSG star Ander Herrera is in Tanzania

The couple landed at Seronera Airstrip in Serengeti National Park on Wednesday, June 1 with intentions to witness the great wildebeest migration. Tourists around the Western region of Serengeti usually witness the migration towards the end of April heading into May then finally June.

This is the couple's first time visiting Tanzania and Herrera told press that they are very excited to be in Serengeti and aside from witnessing the wildebeest migration, they plan on seeing the Big Five animals; lion, leopard, black rhinoceros, African bush elephant, and the African buffalo.

Pulse Live Kenya

PSG star Icardi in Kenya

Herrera is the second PSG star to travel to East Africa following the conclusion of the 2021/2022 Ligue 1 season. Forward Mauro Icardi is currently in Kenya with his wife Wanda Nara.

On Wednesday, June 1 as Kenyans were celebrating 59 years of self rule, the couple were spotted spending some quality time in the exclusive Giraffe Manor, located in the Langata suburb of Nairobi.

Nara, shared an image on Instagram of the couple having breakfast with giraffes. In the images, the tall African hoofed mammal can be seen sticking their long necks through the windows to grab a piece from the couples plates. "If life is a journey, I want to travel with you," read Nara's caption.

Pulse Live Kenya

On his part, Icardi shared several images of him spending some quality time with the giraffes which he identified as Rothschild Giraffes, a subspecies of the Northern Giraffe. Of the recognized types of giraffes, the Rothschild is the second most threatened.

"In this 'house' they did everything possible to live with them and make the giraffes feel in their habitat and thus be able to satisfy all their needs and help this species to multiply more and more," read Icardi's caption.