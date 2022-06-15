SAFARI RALLY

Safari Rally receives major boost as Quickmart inject Sh10million

Cyprian Kimutai
Drivers; Maxine Wahome, McRae Kimathi and Steve Mwangi will also benefit from the sponsorship

(From L-R:) Quickmart Deputy C.E.O Jacques Dome, Jaswinder Bedi – Trade & Continental Investments at KEPSA, Quickmart's Head of Marketing Betty Wamaitha, driver Maxine Wahome, Quickmart's Head of Marketing, Quickmart CEO Peter Kang'iri, Quickmart CFO Simon Macharia, Sports CS Amina Mohamed, Sports PS Joe Okudo, Safari Rally CEO Phineas Kimathi and Safari Rally driver Stephen Mwangi during the official partnership announcement.
(From L-R:) Quickmart Deputy C.E.O Jacques Dome, Jaswinder Bedi – Trade & Continental Investments at KEPSA, Quickmart’s Head of Marketing Betty Wamaitha, driver Maxine Wahome, Quickmart’s Head of Marketing, Quickmart CEO Peter Kang'iri, Quickmart CFO Simon Macharia, Sports CS Amina Mohamed, Sports PS Joe Okudo, Safari Rally CEO Phineas Kimathi and Safari Rally driver Stephen Mwangi during the official partnership announcement.

The local organising committee of the World Rally Championship (WRC) Safari Rally, has received a major financial boost after Quickmart on Wednesday, June 15 announced a one-year sponsorship deal to the tune of Sh10million.

As part of the sponsorship package, Quickmart has been named the exclusive Official Retail Partner for the Safari Rally. The sponsorship package will also see the retailer sponsor Kenya’s trailblazing female rally driver Maxine Wahome and FIA Junior WRC contender McRae Kimathi.

Also benefitting from Quickmart’s package is Steve Mwangi, former Rallye Sports Club Formula Club Series rally winner who will be battling it out at the Kenya National Rally Championships (KNRC) level.

(From L-R:) Navigator Dennis Mwenda, drivers; Stephen Mwangi, Maxine Wahome and navigator Murage Waigwa to benefit from Sh10million sponsorship deal from Quickmart
(From L-R:) Navigator Dennis Mwenda, drivers; Stephen Mwangi, Maxine Wahome and navigator Murage Waigwa to benefit from Sh10million sponsorship deal from Quickmart Pulse Live Kenya

While making the official partnership announcement, Quickmart’s Deputy CEO, Jacques Dome affirmed the company’s commitment to supporting the drivers to effectively compete in the showpiece event while expressing optimism of their chances;

“This sponsorship goes a long way in boosting their morale and letting the drivers know that we are solidly behind them and we will be present to cheer them on from flag-off all through to the finish line. These young rally stars embody the persona of Quickmart - Young, Agile, Kenyan and achieving greatness,” said Jacques.

At 26, Maxine Wahome already has nearly 10 years of experience in motorsports; having started on the autocross track at a young age and making her rallying debut at the 2021 WRC Safari Rally event in Naivasha.

“We are delighted to have the backing of Quickmart, it sends the right message that willing local corporates can support local drivers,” said Maxine.

(From L-R:) Navigator Dennis Mwenda, driver Stephen Mwangi, Sports Cabinet Secretary Amina Mohammed, driver Maxine Wahome and navigator Murage Waigwa pose in front of Mwangi and Mwenda's Subaru Impreza.
(From L-R:) Navigator Dennis Mwenda, driver Stephen Mwangi, Sports Cabinet Secretary Amina Mohammed, driver Maxine Wahome and navigator Murage Waigwa pose in front of Mwangi and Mwenda's Subaru Impreza. Pulse Live Kenya

She has gone on to cement her name in the local Rally circles by winning the first-ever Ladies Rally in a Subaru Impreza at the Kasarani Race Circuit. “I believe we have the right skills and technique to succeed in this race. Our unique approach to racing and years of experience driving in the local terrain gives us a unique advantage over other drivers.” Maxine added.

The exclusive sponsorship deal penned between Quickmart and WRC Safari Rally will see the retailer undertake various executions as the official retail partner for the 2022 Rally.

Speaking during the event, Betty Wamaitha, Quickmart’s Head of Marketing said the sponsorship deal goes a long way towards affording the retailer valuable international exposure as well as demonstrating the company’s commitment to supporting local talent.

“This opportunity allows us to provide essential goods and services to rally attendees. This will include but is not limited to; Fresh food from our deli, snacks, water, drinks and other essential products at fair prices,” shared Wamaitha.

As part of the sponsorship package, Quickmart has been named the exclusive Official Retail Partner for the WRC Safari Rally.
As part of the sponsorship package, Quickmart has been named the exclusive Official Retail Partner for the WRC Safari Rally. Pulse Live Kenya

“By being part of this much anticipated and momentous WRC event, we will benefit from good brand visibility and positioning. It goes without saying that Kenyans love the rally. This stands out as an ideal environment to offer bespoke Quickmart products and services in line with our core brand proposition of Fresh and Easy.”

Quickmart’s sponsorship comes at a time when the retailer steadily sustains its growth strategy, currently with a footprint of 54 branches across the country.

Cyprian Kimutai

