Safari Rally receives major boost as Quickmart inject Sh10million

As part of the sponsorship package, Quickmart has been named the exclusive Official Retail Partner for the Safari Rally. The sponsorship package will also see the retailer sponsor Kenya’s trailblazing female rally driver Maxine Wahome and FIA Junior WRC contender McRae Kimathi.

Also benefitting from Quickmart’s package is Steve Mwangi, former Rallye Sports Club Formula Club Series rally winner who will be battling it out at the Kenya National Rally Championships (KNRC) level.

Pulse Live Kenya

While making the official partnership announcement, Quickmart’s Deputy CEO, Jacques Dome affirmed the company’s commitment to supporting the drivers to effectively compete in the showpiece event while expressing optimism of their chances;

“This sponsorship goes a long way in boosting their morale and letting the drivers know that we are solidly behind them and we will be present to cheer them on from flag-off all through to the finish line. These young rally stars embody the persona of Quickmart - Young, Agile, Kenyan and achieving greatness,” said Jacques.

Maxine Wahome, rising star

At 26, Maxine Wahome already has nearly 10 years of experience in motorsports; having started on the autocross track at a young age and making her rallying debut at the 2021 WRC Safari Rally event in Naivasha.

“We are delighted to have the backing of Quickmart, it sends the right message that willing local corporates can support local drivers,” said Maxine.

Pulse Live Kenya

She has gone on to cement her name in the local Rally circles by winning the first-ever Ladies Rally in a Subaru Impreza at the Kasarani Race Circuit. “I believe we have the right skills and technique to succeed in this race. Our unique approach to racing and years of experience driving in the local terrain gives us a unique advantage over other drivers.” Maxine added.

Official retail partner

The exclusive sponsorship deal penned between Quickmart and WRC Safari Rally will see the retailer undertake various executions as the official retail partner for the 2022 Rally.

Speaking during the event, Betty Wamaitha, Quickmart’s Head of Marketing said the sponsorship deal goes a long way towards affording the retailer valuable international exposure as well as demonstrating the company’s commitment to supporting local talent.

“This opportunity allows us to provide essential goods and services to rally attendees. This will include but is not limited to; Fresh food from our deli, snacks, water, drinks and other essential products at fair prices,” shared Wamaitha.

Pulse Live Kenya

“By being part of this much anticipated and momentous WRC event, we will benefit from good brand visibility and positioning. It goes without saying that Kenyans love the rally. This stands out as an ideal environment to offer bespoke Quickmart products and services in line with our core brand proposition of Fresh and Easy.”