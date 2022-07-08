'Thank you Jesus' - Reactions as Gabby scores 2 goals for Arsenal in debut against Nurnberg

Tosin Abayomi
Premier League giants Arsenal recorded a 5-3 victory against Nurnberg in a friendly fixture played on Friday, July 8, 2022.

The Gunners were once again on the pitch after a comfortable 5-1 win over Ipswich Town, in a behind-closed-doors friendly at London Colney to start their pre-season campaign

Mikel Arteta will have at his disposal Gabriel Jesus who recently joined from Premier League rivals Manchester City.

Arsenal will have to do it the hard way as they came down from two goals down to beat Nurnberg.

Arsenal were two goals down at halftime against German side Nurnberg until the introduction of Jesus.

Arteta brought on Jesus after the halftime break an the Brazilian striker made an instant impact.

Just two minutes after his introduction, Jesus pulled one back for Arsenal assisted by the new number 14 Eddie Nketiah.

In the 71st minute, Jesus scored his second of the game and Arsenal's fifth to wrap up a comeback victory.

After the victory, Arsenal fans took to social media to praise their new recruit for his performance.

The performance of Jesus gave Arsenal fans cause for optimism going into the new season.

See reactions below

Reactions as Gabriel Jesus scores 2 goals for Arsenal in debut against Nurnberg
Reactions as Gabriel Jesus scores 2 goals for Arsenal in debut against Nurnberg
Reactions as Gabriel Jesus scores 2 goals for Arsenal in debut against Nurnberg
