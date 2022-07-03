Reactions as Israel Adesanya walks out to the Undertaker theme song against Jared Cannonier

The 32-year-old Adesanya went viral ahead of the Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) 276 fight against Jared Cannonier.

Adesanya the reigning UFC middleweight champion came into the octagon against number one challenger Cannonier with a theme song of popular World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE) fighter the Undertaker.

Upon entering the octagon at the T-Mobile Arena in Paradise, Nevada, Las Vegas Metropolitan Area, United States of America (USA) the crowd went wild.

Adesanya and Undertaker

Adesanya held an urn known to be the symbol of the Undertaker as he walked into the Octagon.

Ahead of the fight against Cannonier, Adesanya had support from Canadian rapper, singer, and actor Aubrey Drake Graham.

Speaking to Sky Sports, Adesanya once compared Heavyweight champion Tyson Fury to the Undertaker after his victory against Deontay Wilder.

He said, “Resurrection. I like that. Resurrection.

“The way he got up in the last round, that just kind of shows a story of his life, his resurrection. Yeah, the Undertaker.”

Reactions as Adesanya channels Undertaker

Fans took to social media to hail Adesanya for using the Undertaker theme song to walk into the octagon.

