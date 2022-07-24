Reactions as Barcelona beat Real Madrid 1-0 in Las Vegas El Clasico [Video]

Tosin Abayomi
Raphinha scores, Lewandowski plays 1st game, Araujo vs Rudiger as Barcelona humble Real Madrid in El Clasico.

In the early hours of Sunday, July 24, 2022 Barcelona defeated rivals Real Madrid 1-0 in El-Clasico.

New signing Raphinha continued his form in front of goal when he scored in the 27th minute in front of 61,299 fans at the Allegiant Stadium, Las Vegas Nevada.

The goal by Raphinha was not to give Barcelona the victory against their fierce rivals.

It was a significant game for Barcelona fans as another new signing Robert Lewandowski played his first game for the club.

The Polish forward wore the number 12 shirt, started along with Raphinha and Ansu Fati to lead the attack.

I also marked the return of Xavi as he missed the first pre season in the United States of America (USA) against Major League Soccer (MLS) outfit Inter Miami.

The USA Pres-season tour continues as Barcelona take on Italian Serie A side Juventus at the Cotton Bowl in Dallas, Texas.

They wrap up against another MLS side the New York Red Bulls before returning back to Europe for the Joan Gamper trophy.

A key point in the game was the tension between Barcelona defender Ronald Araujo and Real Madrid's Antonio Rudiger.

Araujo ran past Rudiger to create an opportunity which drew praise from the fans in the stadium.

However, after a confrontation between Rodrygo and Sergio Busquets, Araujo and Rudiger would clash again which brought excitement to fans in the stadium and reactions on social media.

Watch highlights of the game below

  Reactions Barcelona beat Real Madrid 1-0 in Las Vegas El Clasico

