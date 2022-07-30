'Nunez ti ready, Haaland disaster' - Reactions as Liverpool beat Manchester City to win 2022 Community Shield

Tosin Abayomi
Nunez outshines disaster Haaland Liverpool beat Manchester City 3-1 to win the Community Shield.

Liverpool defeated Manchester City 3-1 to win the 2022 Community Shield.

The Community Shield between FA Cup winners Liverpool and Premier League champions Manchester City turned out to be a thrilling game.

Liverpool went to the halftime break with a 1-0 lead thanks to right back Trent Alexander-Arnold.

New recruit Julian Alvarez scored the equalizer for Manchester City. Mohamed Salah converted a penalty after a handball from Ruben Dias to put Liverpool back in front.

Darwin Nunez scored his first Liverpool goal late in the game to seal the win as Jurgen Klopp's side start the season with the Community Shield.

The battle between Liverpool and Manchester City fans coming into the game was the comparison between new strikers Darwin Nunez and Erling Haaland.

Pep Guardiola opted to start Haaland in the game while Jurgen Klopp named Nunez among the substitutes.

While Nunez was responsible for the penalty on Dias he also scored Liverpool's third goal of the game.

Haaland had several chances to put the ball in the back of the net but failed to do so.

Nunez had a debut to remember and Liverpool fans did not pass up on the opportunity to mock Haaland for an awful performance.

