Find out how much Michael Olunga earns in Qatar

Cyprian Kimutai

The prolific striker recently won the 2022 Amir Cup

DOHA, QATAR - MARCH 18: Michael Olunga of Al Duhail celebrates after winning the Emir of Qatar Cup final match between Al Duhail and Al Gharafa at Khalifa International Stadium in Doha, Qatar on March 18, 2022. (Photo by Mohammed Dabbous/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images)
DOHA, QATAR - MARCH 18: Michael Olunga of Al Duhail celebrates after winning the Emir of Qatar Cup final match between Al Duhail and Al Gharafa at Khalifa International Stadium in Doha, Qatar on March 18, 2022. (Photo by Mohammed Dabbous/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images)

Harambee Stars captain Michael Olunga is reported to be earning an annual salary of Sh83 million a year, roughly Sh6.9 million per month at Qatari top flight club Al Duhail.

This information was revealed by former Harambee Stars coach Jacob 'Ghost' Mulee who while speaking in Mountain View school encouraged parents to support their children in realising their dreams.

“Today, I think Michael is the highest-paid player in East and Central Africa. Well, it is not about the money it is about the passion of what you want to do, to the parents support your child in his/her career choice,” the Radio Jambo host said.

Mulee however urged the students to also take education seriously and shared a comical story of how one of his players mistook the word 'hospitality' with 'hostility' while on international duty.

Former Harambee Stars coach Jacob 'Ghost' Mulee
Former Harambee Stars coach Jacob 'Ghost' Mulee Pulse Live Kenya

"I remember one of my players in Uganda who was giving a vote of thanks and he said, I want to thank the government of Uganda and the people of Uganda for their hostility,” quipped Mulee.

Ghost is widely credited for the success of Olunga. Through his football academy, Liberty Sports, Mulee groomed and raised Olunga over a period of more than 6 years. Ever since he left Kenya, Olunga has had impressive stints across the globe.

Prior to joining Al Duhail, the towering striker launched his professional career with Swedish outfit If Djurgardens in 2016 then China’s Guizhou Hengfeng Zhicheng between 2017-2018 and had a six month loan stint to Spanish side, Girona FC.

KASHIWA, JAPAN - APRIL 03: Olunga previously of Kashiwa Reysol celebrates the second goal during the J.League J2 match between Kashiwa Reysol and V-Varen Nagasaki at Sankyo Frontier Kashiwa Stadium on April 03, 2019 in Kashiwa, Chiba, Japan. (Photo by Masashi Hara/Getty Images)
KASHIWA, JAPAN - APRIL 03: Olunga previously of Kashiwa Reysol celebrates the second goal during the J.League J2 match between Kashiwa Reysol and V-Varen Nagasaki at Sankyo Frontier Kashiwa Stadium on April 03, 2019 in Kashiwa, Chiba, Japan. (Photo by Masashi Hara/Getty Images) Pulse Live Kenya

Olunga then moved to Japan where he was crowned the Most Valuable Player in the Japanese J-1 League with Kashiwa Reysol before he switched his allegiance to Qatar after Reysol accepted a bid rumoured to be in the region of Sh930 million.

Olunga has had a memorable campaign with the Qatari club as he has so far won the 2021 Asian Champions League top scorer award, league's golden boot as well as the 2022 Amir Cup.

Cyprian Kimutai

