Find out how much Michael Olunga earns in Qatar

This information was revealed by former Harambee Stars coach Jacob 'Ghost' Mulee who while speaking in Mountain View school encouraged parents to support their children in realising their dreams.

“Today, I think Michael is the highest-paid player in East and Central Africa. Well, it is not about the money it is about the passion of what you want to do, to the parents support your child in his/her career choice,” the Radio Jambo host said.

Mulee however urged the students to also take education seriously and shared a comical story of how one of his players mistook the word 'hospitality' with 'hostility' while on international duty.

Pulse Live Kenya

"I remember one of my players in Uganda who was giving a vote of thanks and he said, I want to thank the government of Uganda and the people of Uganda for their hostility,” quipped Mulee.

Generational talent

Ghost is widely credited for the success of Olunga. Through his football academy, Liberty Sports, Mulee groomed and raised Olunga over a period of more than 6 years. Ever since he left Kenya, Olunga has had impressive stints across the globe.

Prior to joining Al Duhail, the towering striker launched his professional career with Swedish outfit If Djurgardens in 2016 then China’s Guizhou Hengfeng Zhicheng between 2017-2018 and had a six month loan stint to Spanish side, Girona FC.

Pulse Live Kenya

Olunga then moved to Japan where he was crowned the Most Valuable Player in the Japanese J-1 League with Kashiwa Reysol before he switched his allegiance to Qatar after Reysol accepted a bid rumoured to be in the region of Sh930 million.