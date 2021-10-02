Ronaldo dropped to the bench as Man United face Everton

Ronaldo scored a last minute winner as United beat Villarreal in the Champions League in midweek but has been rested for the visit of Everton.

Left-back Luke Shaw returns to the starting XI after illness in a timely boost for the hosts, who are looking to bounce back in the Premier League following defeat to Aston Villa last time out.

Edinson Cavani and Anthony Martial have both been given starts at Old Trafford.

Marcus Rashford has returned to training for the first time since shoulder surgery, although the England international is not yet match fit and this game will come too soon for him.

Manchester United XI: De Gea, Wan Bissaka, Varane, Lindelof, Shaw, McTominay, Fred, Greenwood, Bruno Fernandes, Martial, Cavani

Subs: Bailly, Pogba, Ronaldo, Lingard, Sancho, Henderson, Alex Telles, Matic, van de Beek

Everton XI: Pickford, Godfrey, Mina, Keane, Digne(c), Townsend, Gordon, Doucouré, Allan, Rondón, Gray