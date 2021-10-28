Rudisha and Kamworor set to grace Cheptegei's marriage ceremony

In attendance will be 2-time Olympic champion David Rudisha and 3-time World Half Marathon Champion Geoffrey Kamworor.

When asked why it took her some time to introduce Cheptegei to her parents, Kamari said her soon to be husband needed time to concentrate on athletics.

“There is time for everything. He had to focus on his career and compete in several national and international events,” Kamari said shortly after a church service at Shining Light of God Ministries in Kapchorwa town.

The ceremony will take place at Kamari’s ancestral home in Cheborom village, Kaptuum Parish in Kween District.

The two met in 2014 at Christ Alive Glorious Church, Kapchorwa where they were both ardent church members.

"Honesty, integrity, the love for God, and trust," Kamari says were the special ingredients behind her acceptance.

"In 2014 when he proposed, I told myself, 'well, he might be struggling today but let me accept Cheptegei's marriage proposal and, allow God do the rest," Kamari, recalled.

Remarkable year

The 25-year-old has had a remarkable year, winning gold and silver medals at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics and the two-mile race at the Eugene Diamond League in August.

In addition to the two accolades, he also won and posted world-leading 8:09.55 for two miles at the Prefontaine Classic Meet of the Diamond League in Eugene, Oregon.