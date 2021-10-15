RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  Sports

Rugby: Find out who Kenya Simbas will play against in November

Authors:

Cyprian Kimutai

Action packed month for the Kenya 15s.

NAIROBI, KENYA - JUNE 30: In this handout image provided by the APO Group, Kenya's Darwin Mukidza takes a conversion as Kenya Simbas beat Zimbabwe Sables 45-36 during the Rugby World Cup qualifier and Rugby Africa Gold Cup match between Kenya and Zimbabwe at RFUEA Ground on June 30, 2018 in Nairobi, Kenya. (Photo by APO Group via Getty Images)
NAIROBI, KENYA - JUNE 30: In this handout image provided by the APO Group, Kenya's Darwin Mukidza takes a conversion as Kenya Simbas beat Zimbabwe Sables 45-36 during the Rugby World Cup qualifier and Rugby Africa Gold Cup match between Kenya and Zimbabwe at RFUEA Ground on June 30, 2018 in Nairobi, Kenya. (Photo by APO Group via Getty Images)

The Kenya national 15s rugby side is scheduled to play four intense matches in South Africa during the November Internationals window.

The Simbas will warm up for the Quadrangular tournament with a clash against Carling Currie Cup Champions Team.

The Simbas were confirmed as the inaugural opponents in next month’s Champions Match where they will face the best of South African domestic rugby.

Head Coach Paul Odera's team will face Champion Team, consisting of players selected by fans from any of the seven Carling Currie Cup Premier Division teams.

The match is a bold initiative between Carling Black Label, sponsor of the Currie Cup, and SA Rugby who have joined forces with the intention of recognizing and rewarding the champion voices of rugby fans – who will play selector for the match.

NAIROBI, KENYA - JUNE 30: In this handout image provided by the APO Group, Kenya's Dalmus Chituyi scores the winning try as Kenya Simbas beat Zimbabwe Sables 45-36 during the Rugby World Cup qualifier and Rugby Africa Gold Cup match between Kenya and Zimbabwe at RFUEA Ground on June 30, 2018 in Nairobi, Kenya. (Photo by APO Group via Getty Images)
NAIROBI, KENYA - JUNE 30: In this handout image provided by the APO Group, Kenya's Dalmus Chituyi scores the winning try as Kenya Simbas beat Zimbabwe Sables 45-36 during the Rugby World Cup qualifier and Rugby Africa Gold Cup match between Kenya and Zimbabwe at RFUEA Ground on June 30, 2018 in Nairobi, Kenya. (Photo by APO Group via Getty Images) Pulse Live Kenya

“The Kenya Rugby Union (KRU) is greatly honoured by the invitation by SARU to participate in the Carling Champions Match in Pretoria,” said Oduor Gangla, chairman of the Kenya Rugby Union.

“This will be an excellent opportunity for the Simbas to play against top-notch professional opponents even as we prepare for the international test matches coming up.

The experience of such matches is truly priceless as we prepare for the Rugby World Cup qualifiers next year.

We are very grateful to Carling and SARU for granting us this unique invitation and look forward to an exciting start to our international window matches,” Gangla concluded.

“We’re delighted that our friends from Kenya have accepted the invitation,” said Jurie Roux, CEO of SA Rugby.

“The pandemic and our inclusion in the Vodacom United Rugby Championship presented a few challenges and it has been a Champion effort all round to arrive at this day.

It’s great to have a fellow African rugby nation marking the inauguration of an event that we hope to see grow as the calendar settles down and fans return in due course,” Roux concluded.

The match will be played at Loftus Versfeld on 6 November 2021.

Kenya Simbas will then return to action eight days later for a Quadrangular semi-final clash against Africa Champions Namibia. It will be the first encounter against Namibia since the 2018 Africa Gold Cup final.

Brazil and Zimbabwe are scheduled to face off in the second semi-final of the Quadrangular Tournament. The winners of the clash will face off in the final set for 20 November in Stellenbosch.

The Simbas are also expected to play against Cheetahs in a friendly match scheduled for Bloemfontein on 25 November.

Kenya Simbas November itinerary

6th November 2021 – Kenya Simbas vs Currie Cup select- Loftus Versfeld on 6 November 2021.

14th November 2021 – Kenya Simbas vs Namibia (Semi-Final) – Stellenbosch Quadrangular, Stellenbosch

20th November 2021 – Kenya Simbas vs TBC -Stellenbosch Quadrangular, Stellenbosch

25th November 2021 – Kenya Simbas vs Cheetahs -Bloemfontein

Simbas Training Squad for November internationals

There are two uncapped players in the training squad – Bethuel Anami from the Strathmore Leos and George Omolla from Mwamba.

Commenting on the squad’s composition, Odera said, “We based selection on footage and data from players who played really well against Zambia in the last test.

The wider training squad; the overseas based players and a few others who may have stood out in the Kenya Cup season and may have missed out on selection earlier in the year.”

Forwards: Ian Njenga (Nondescripts), Nesta Okotch (Impala Saracens), Joseph Odero (Kabras Sugar), Eugene Sifuna (Kabras Sugar), Griffin Musila (KCB), Boniface Ochieng (Kenya Harlequin), Ephraim Oduor (Kabras Sugar), Patrick Ouko (KCB), Melvin Thairu (Kenya Harlequin), George Nyambua (Kabras Sugar), Thomas Okeyo (Nakuru), Emmanuel Silungi (Homeboyz), Brian Juma (Kabras Sugar), Joshua Chisanga (Kenya Harlequin), Bethwel Anami* (Strathmore Leos), George Omolla* (Mwamba), Dan Sikuta (Kabras Sugar), Brian Amaitsa (Nondescripts), Fidel Oloo (Nondescripts), Steve Sakari (Mwamba), Elkeans Musonye (Impala Saracens), Tony Owuor (Mwamba)

Backs: Samson Onsomu (Impala Saracens), Barry Robinson (Kabras Sugar), Brian Wahinya (Blak Blad), Jone Kubu (Kabras Sugar), Charles Kuka (Mwamba), Brian Tanga (Kabras Sugar), Timothy Okwemba (Menengai Oilers), Derrick Ashiundu (Kabras Sugar), John Okoth (Nakuru), Vincent Onyala (KCB), Samuel Asati (KCB), Peter Kilonzo (KCB), Darwin Mukidza (KCB), Michael Kimwele (KCB), Jacob Ojee (KCB), Isaac Njoroge (KCB), Anthony Odhiambo (Impala Saracens), Andrew Matoka (Strathmore Leos)

