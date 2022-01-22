RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  Sports

Kenya thump France 26-15 to claim first victory at Malaga 7s

Authors:

Cyprian Kimutai

Kenya's next opponent will be decided this evening

Kenya's Herman Humwa tries to save the ball during the Men's HSBC World Rugby Sevens Series 2022 match between France and Kenya at the Ciudad de Malaga stadium in Malaga, on January 22, 2022. (Photo by JORGE GUERRERO/AFP via Getty Images)
Kenya's Herman Humwa tries to save the ball during the Men's HSBC World Rugby Sevens Series 2022 match between France and Kenya at the Ciudad de Malaga stadium in Malaga, on January 22, 2022. (Photo by JORGE GUERRERO/AFP via Getty Images)

Kenya 7s picked the first win in Malaga 7s after a second half comeback to beat France 26-15 in a their final Pool D match played on Saturday.

France took the lead in the opening stages, capitalising on an error by Shujaa. Aaron Grandidier was the name on the score sheet. Five minutes into the match, Grandidier evaded Levy Amunga to double the lead for his side.

It was complete dominance by France as a third try by Joachim Trouabal meant Shujaa went into the break with their tails in between their legs.

The Innocent Simiyu led side clearly went back to the drawing board as Shujaa visibly came out of the changing room with vigor and eagerness to fight.

Vincent Onyala caught the French team unawares by using his pace to good use. This led to a first try for Kenya and Onyala's fourth in the tournament. A successful conversion made it 15-7, game on!

Kenya team huddle before the game against Wales on day one of the HSBC Spain Sevens Malaga at Ciudad de Malaga Athletics Stadium on 21 January, 2022. Photo credit: Martin Seras Lima
Kenya team huddle before the game against Wales on day one of the HSBC Spain Sevens Malaga at Ciudad de Malaga Athletics Stadium on 21 January, 2022. Photo credit: Martin Seras Lima Pulse Live Kenya

Kenya had smelled blood as captain Nelson Oyoo sneaked in a try on the left flank with a huge leap to get the ball just over the try line and hand Shujaa a lifeline in the clash.

Debutante Derrick Ashihundu then came off the bench to score a try that sent Shujaa to 19-15 after Daniel Taabu’s conversion.

Onyala sealed Kenya’s victory as he returned to the scoresheet with a try that was converted for a 26-15 win.

Despite the win, Shujaa will feature in the ninth place quarters with their opponent to be confirmed after Pool stage matches. Kenya was eliminated from the main cup competition following two back to back losses to Canada and Wales on Friday, January 21.

Kenya opened the campaign with a narrow 17-19 loss to Canada before losing to Wales 14-19 in its second match to all but dash their main cup quarter final hopes.

Authors:

Cyprian Kimutai Cyprian Kimutai Cyprian Kimutai Limo is my full name but most people refer to me as CP. Digital media has opened a new front for journalists, me being one of them. I understand what can be interesting for the audience, therefore I play around with words to satisfy the needs of the reader.

