Kenya thump France 26-15 to claim first victory at Malaga 7s

France took the lead in the opening stages, capitalising on an error by Shujaa. Aaron Grandidier was the name on the score sheet. Five minutes into the match, Grandidier evaded Levy Amunga to double the lead for his side.

It was complete dominance by France as a third try by Joachim Trouabal meant Shujaa went into the break with their tails in between their legs.

The Innocent Simiyu led side clearly went back to the drawing board as Shujaa visibly came out of the changing room with vigor and eagerness to fight.

Vincent Onyala caught the French team unawares by using his pace to good use. This led to a first try for Kenya and Onyala's fourth in the tournament. A successful conversion made it 15-7, game on!

Kenya had smelled blood as captain Nelson Oyoo sneaked in a try on the left flank with a huge leap to get the ball just over the try line and hand Shujaa a lifeline in the clash.

Debutante Derrick Ashihundu then came off the bench to score a try that sent Shujaa to 19-15 after Daniel Taabu’s conversion.

Onyala sealed Kenya’s victory as he returned to the scoresheet with a try that was converted for a 26-15 win.

Despite the win, Shujaa will feature in the ninth place quarters with their opponent to be confirmed after Pool stage matches. Kenya was eliminated from the main cup competition following two back to back losses to Canada and Wales on Friday, January 21.