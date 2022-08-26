Collins Injera lands ambassadorial role, find out more

RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  Sports  >  Rugby

The tournament is set to take place from January 12 to 14, 2023

Rugby legend Collins Injera has been appointed as the official ambassador of the McDonald's Fiji Coral Coast Sevens tournament set to take place from January 12 to 14, 2023.

As an ambassador, the second-ranked all-time top scorer of HSBC World Rugby Sevens Series will travel to and stay in Fiji for one week. His itinerary will involve meeting fans as well as being part of the McDonald’s Rugby Skills Clinic for aspiring rugby players.

Speaking after announcing Injera's appointment, tournament Director Jay Whyte said the event - which is making a comeback since COVID-19 struck the globe - will be bigger and better thanks to the presence of Injera.

“It is a great privilege to be able to bring Collins Injera and continue the trend of having a brand ambassador who will inspire. I think we all need and deserve some exciting international rugby and FCC7s 2023 will do that,” Whyte said.

GOLD COAST, AUSTRALIA - APRIL 14: Justin Douglas of Canada makes a break past Collins Injera of Kenya to score a try during Rugby Sevens Men's Pool C match between Canada and Kenya on day 10 of the Gold Coast 2018 Commonwealth Games at Robina Stadium on April 14, 2018 on the Gold Coast, Australia. (Photo by Dan Mullan/Getty Images)
GOLD COAST, AUSTRALIA - APRIL 14: Justin Douglas of Canada makes a break past Collins Injera of Kenya to score a try during Rugby Sevens Men's Pool C match between Canada and Kenya on day 10 of the Gold Coast 2018 Commonwealth Games at Robina Stadium on April 14, 2018 on the Gold Coast, Australia. (Photo by Dan Mullan/Getty Images) Pulse Live Kenya

READ: Kenyan-born Josh Weru joins English Premiership Rugby side Northampton Saints

The organisers also revealed that Injera will get a chance to unveil his own plaque on Sigatoka, a town regarded by Fijians as the ultimate rugby town.

According to Fijians, Sigatoka, located in Nadroga province has produced a number of rugby union stars hence the title; RugbyTown Walk of Fame.

"The town has produced players such as Waisale Serevi, David Campese, Ben Gollings, Viliame Satala, Jonah Lomu, DJ Forbes, Karl Tenana, Lote Tuqiri, George Gregan and Rupeni Caucau," reads a statement on the event's website.

HONG KONG, HONG KONG - APRIL 08: Luke Masirewa of New Zealand (R) tries to tackle Collins Injera of Kenya (L) during the HSBC Hong Kong Sevens 2018 Semi-Finals match between Kenya and New Zealand on April 8, 2018 in Hong Kong, Hong Kong. (Photo by Power Sport Images/Getty Images for HSBC)
HONG KONG, HONG KONG - APRIL 08: Luke Masirewa of New Zealand (R) tries to tackle Collins Injera of Kenya (L) during the HSBC Hong Kong Sevens 2018 Semi-Finals match between Kenya and New Zealand on April 8, 2018 in Hong Kong, Hong Kong. (Photo by Power Sport Images/Getty Images for HSBC) Pulse Live Kenya

Reacting to his appointment, Injera expressed how excited he was to witness the huge talent pool that Fiji has to offer. The speedster specifically pointed out how thrilled he was to interact with homegrown players.

“I mean, it's one of those places you'd love to witness the sevens game being played and see all the local talent you guys have. I mean, from the stories we hear, you have a massive pool of local guys who play very good, very good sevens," he stated.

"So for me when that opportunity came it was just one of those things you always hear about and want to know where it came from, I mean the passion is big in Fiji,” said Injera.

Aside from rugby, the Mwamba RFC star is also looking forward to exploring the numerous beaches that Fiji has to offer. “But just coming to Fiji to see that it's a beautiful nation; I've seen flyers of Fiji and the beaches look amazing so it's always one of those places I would also love to visit.”

[FILE] HAMILTON, NEW ZEALAND - JANUARY 26: Collins Injera of Kenya celebrates with Alvin Otieno after scoring a try during the match between South Africa v Kenya at the 2020 HSBC Sevens at FMG Stadium Waikato on January 26, 2020 in Hamilton, New Zealand. (Photo by Hagen Hopkins/Getty Images)
[FILE] HAMILTON, NEW ZEALAND - JANUARY 26: Collins Injera of Kenya celebrates with Alvin Otieno after scoring a try during the match between South Africa v Kenya at the 2020 HSBC Sevens at FMG Stadium Waikato on January 26, 2020 in Hamilton, New Zealand. (Photo by Hagen Hopkins/Getty Images) Pulse Live Kenya

READ: Kenya's World Cup dream not over despite heavy loss to Namibia

Questioned on whether he knows how much, Fijians love him, the 2009 Sportsman of the Year said he had no clue but was now eager to find out whether the rumour is true or not.

“So they always tell me you don't know how much you are known in Fiji one day, you should make a point of coming to Fiji. That is amazing and it's one of those things that I've always wanted to do, to come here and see for myself so yeah I'm pretty excited,” stated the 2016 Singapore Sevens champion.

More from category

  • HAMILTON, NEW ZEALAND - JANUARY 26: Collins Injera of Kenya celebrates after scoring a try during the match between South Africa and Kenya at the 2020 HSBC Sevens at FMG Stadium Waikato on January 26, 2020 in Hamilton, New Zealand. (Photo by Hagen Hopkins/Getty Images)

    Collins Injera lands ambassadorial role, find out more

  • Kenya Men’s Sevens Head Coach Damian McGrath

    McGrath exudes confidence ahead of Los Angeles sevens

  • [FILE] Russia's Kristina Seredina (R) fends off a tackle by Kenya's Sinaida Omondi during the women's pool A rugby sevens match between Russia and Kenya during the 2020 Olympic Games at the Tokyo Stadium in Tokyo on July 29, 2021. (Photo by GREG BAKER/AFP via Getty Images)

    Lionesses fail to book a spot in 2023 sevens series

Recommended articles

Audi set to join Championship in 2026

Audi set to join Championship in 2026

Collins Injera lands ambassadorial role, find out more

Collins Injera lands ambassadorial role, find out more

PSG reveals 'ready plan' to win Champions League after Juventus draw

PSG reveals 'ready plan' to win Champions League after Juventus draw

Oliver Kahn laughs at Barcelona, Group of Death Champions League draws

Oliver Kahn laughs at Barcelona, Group of Death Champions League draws

French club OGC Nice presents £72m Arsenal flop Nicolas Pepe to fans

French club OGC Nice presents £72m Arsenal flop Nicolas Pepe to fans

'Barcelona does not have balance' - Inter Milan  targets Barcelona weakness in Group of Death with Bayern Munich

'Barcelona does not have balance' - Inter Milan  targets Barcelona weakness in Group of Death with Bayern Munich

Trending

2022/23 UEFA Champions League group stage
UCL

Champions League group stage: Barcelona to meet Bayern again, Chelsea draw AC Milan

UEFA Champions League
UCL

Why the 22/23 Champions League season should be tagged the "homecoming"

Eric Bailly.
TRANSFERS

'We are United, thank you' - Eric Bailly pens emotional letter to United

Oliver Khan

Oliver Kahn laughs at Barcelona, Group of Death Champions League draws

James Milner took Virgil Van Dijk to task for his defending during Liverpool's 2-1 defeat to Manchester United
SOLACE

Virgil Van Dijk would be great in any era, don't let Man Utd error fool you

Often regarded as 'Mr Champions League' Cristiano Ronaldo could be missing out on playing in the competition if he stays with Manchester United this season
UCL

35 Champions League group stage records you should know about before September 6

Nicolas Pepe during his presentation.
TRANSFERS

French club OGC Nice presents £72m Arsenal flop Nicolas Pepe to fans

Karim Benzema

Benzema named player of the year following stellar season with Real Madrid