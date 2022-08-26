Collins Injera lands ambassadorial role, find out more

As an ambassador, the second-ranked all-time top scorer of HSBC World Rugby Sevens Series will travel to and stay in Fiji for one week. His itinerary will involve meeting fans as well as being part of the McDonald’s Rugby Skills Clinic for aspiring rugby players.

Speaking after announcing Injera's appointment, tournament Director Jay Whyte said the event - which is making a comeback since COVID-19 struck the globe - will be bigger and better thanks to the presence of Injera.

“It is a great privilege to be able to bring Collins Injera and continue the trend of having a brand ambassador who will inspire. I think we all need and deserve some exciting international rugby and FCC7s 2023 will do that,” Whyte said.

Pulse Live Kenya

The organisers also revealed that Injera will get a chance to unveil his own plaque on Sigatoka, a town regarded by Fijians as the ultimate rugby town.

According to Fijians, Sigatoka, located in Nadroga province has produced a number of rugby union stars hence the title; RugbyTown Walk of Fame.

"The town has produced players such as Waisale Serevi, David Campese, Ben Gollings, Viliame Satala, Jonah Lomu, DJ Forbes, Karl Tenana, Lote Tuqiri, George Gregan and Rupeni Caucau," reads a statement on the event's website.

Pulse Live Kenya

Reacting to his appointment, Injera expressed how excited he was to witness the huge talent pool that Fiji has to offer. The speedster specifically pointed out how thrilled he was to interact with homegrown players.

“I mean, it's one of those places you'd love to witness the sevens game being played and see all the local talent you guys have. I mean, from the stories we hear, you have a massive pool of local guys who play very good, very good sevens," he stated.

"So for me when that opportunity came it was just one of those things you always hear about and want to know where it came from, I mean the passion is big in Fiji,” said Injera.

Aside from rugby, the Mwamba RFC star is also looking forward to exploring the numerous beaches that Fiji has to offer. “But just coming to Fiji to see that it's a beautiful nation; I've seen flyers of Fiji and the beaches look amazing so it's always one of those places I would also love to visit.”

Pulse Live Kenya

Questioned on whether he knows how much, Fijians love him, the 2009 Sportsman of the Year said he had no clue but was now eager to find out whether the rumour is true or not.