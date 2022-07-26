Rugby legend, Maro Itoje spotted in Kenya, find out why

The 27-year-old who plays for Gallagher Premiership club Saracens spent some time in the home of a child identified as Alice and her four sisters in Kibera.

According to Atlas Foundation - a charity that harnesses values and community of rugby amongst disadvantaged children - Alice and her siblings live in a deplorable state.

“Living down a small side-alley, Alice's home is perhaps the size of a small double bedroom. Inside it is immaculately clean, a stark contrast to the open sewers running outside. The small burner, used for all their cooking, gives off a strong smell of propane that is almost over-powering,” read a statement in part.

Alice is one of over 250 children taking part in the Kings Rugby Development Academy (KRDA) who are trained every Sunday by a roster of 30+ International Rugby Board (IRB) World Rugby certified coaches and facilitators.

"The programme gives the children from the Kibera some of the life skills that will give them a track out of poverty. It also develops young rugby talent in Kenya. In addition to rugby skills and disciplines, we also provide spiritual and nutritional nourishment for all the young boys and girls," states KRDA.