Rugby legend, Maro Itoje spotted in Kenya, find out why

Cyprian Kimutai
Maro Itoje plays for English Premiership side Saracens

English and British and Irish Lions rugby lock Maro Itoje is currently in Kenya visiting families in the biggest slum in Africa, Kibera as well as introducing disadvantaged children to the game of rugby.
The 27-year-old who plays for Gallagher Premiership club Saracens spent some time in the home of a child identified as Alice and her four sisters in Kibera.

According to Atlas Foundation - a charity that harnesses values and community of rugby amongst disadvantaged children - Alice and her siblings live in a deplorable state.

“Living down a small side-alley, Alice's home is perhaps the size of a small double bedroom. Inside it is immaculately clean, a stark contrast to the open sewers running outside. The small burner, used for all their cooking, gives off a strong smell of propane that is almost over-powering,” read a statement in part.

BRISBANE, AUSTRALIA - JULY 09: Maro Itoje of England competes at the lineout during game two of the International Test Match series between the Australia Wallabies and England at Suncorp Stadium on July 09, 2022 in Brisbane, Australia. (Photo by Bradley Kanaris - The RFU/The RFU Collection via Getty Images)
BRISBANE, AUSTRALIA - JULY 09: Maro Itoje of England competes at the lineout during game two of the International Test Match series between the Australia Wallabies and England at Suncorp Stadium on July 09, 2022 in Brisbane, Australia. (Photo by Bradley Kanaris - The RFU/The RFU Collection via Getty Images) Pulse Live Kenya

Alice is one of over 250 children taking part in the Kings Rugby Development Academy (KRDA) who are trained every Sunday by a roster of 30+ International Rugby Board (IRB) World Rugby certified coaches and facilitators.

"The programme gives the children from the Kibera some of the life skills that will give them a track out of poverty. It also develops young rugby talent in Kenya. In addition to rugby skills and disciplines, we also provide spiritual and nutritional nourishment for all the young boys and girls," states KRDA.

The 27-year-old lock was a key presence in the England pack during their recent test series against Australia, but was ruled out of the third and decisive Test against the Wallabies in Sydney due to a concussion.

Cyprian Kimutai

