Kenya Cup match day 7 fixtures

Fabian Simiyu
The Kenya Cup is drawing closer to an end and defending champions Kabras will face Blak Blad in Kakamega

MMUST vs Kabras
Catholic Monks and Masinde Muliro will meet in the bottom-of-the-table clash at the Catholic University.

It will be an entertaining match to watch. The Monks come into this clash off the back of a series of impressive outings.

They have certainly proven themselves to be a handful for their opponents, and have even claimed an upset result, that of a 24-23 victory over Mwamba a couple of weeks ago.

Bob Muhati (left) of KCB in action. [Instagram]
Bob Muhati (left) of KCB in action. [Instagram] Pulse Live Kenya

READ: Confirmed KRU mid-season transfers (2022/23)

Kenya Harlequin and Homeboyz will meet at the RFUEA Ground. Quins are on a roll, heading into this game off three wins on the bounce that have lifted them to fifth, level on points with fourth-placed Homeboyz.

Leaders KCB, who are fresh from the rampaging 82-10 win away to Mwamba will be up against a Strathmore side that returned to winning ways with a 35-15 victory over the Catholic Monks.

Defending champions Kabras Sugar will play their first home match of the calendar year 2023 when they welcome Blak Blad.

All matches will be played at 4:00 pm EAT on January 21, 2022, except the KCB vs Strathmore Oilers which will be played at 3:00 pm EAT.

  1. Catholic Monks vs Masinde Muliro
  2. Mean Machine vs Nakuru
  3. Kabras Sugar vs Blak Blad
  4. Menengai Oilers vs Mwamba
  5. KCB vs Strathmore Oilers
KRU Championship fixtures
KRU Championship fixtures Pulse Live Kenya
  1. Zetech Oaks vs Kisumu
  2. USIU Martials vs UOE Trojans
  3. Daystar Falcons vs Kabarak University
  4. Impala Saracens vs Eldoret
  5. Nondescripts vs Western Bulls
  6. South Coast Pirates vs Shamas
