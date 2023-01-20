Kenya Cup match day 7 fixtures

It will be an entertaining match to watch. The Monks come into this clash off the back of a series of impressive outings.

They have certainly proven themselves to be a handful for their opponents, and have even claimed an upset result, that of a 24-23 victory over Mwamba a couple of weeks ago.

Pulse Live Kenya

Kenya Harlequin and Homeboyz will meet at the RFUEA Ground. Quins are on a roll, heading into this game off three wins on the bounce that have lifted them to fifth, level on points with fourth-placed Homeboyz.

Leaders KCB, who are fresh from the rampaging 82-10 win away to Mwamba will be up against a Strathmore side that returned to winning ways with a 35-15 victory over the Catholic Monks.

Defending champions Kabras Sugar will play their first home match of the calendar year 2023 when they welcome Blak Blad.

Kenya Cup fixtures

All matches will be played at 4:00 pm EAT on January 21, 2022, except the KCB vs Strathmore Oilers which will be played at 3:00 pm EAT.

Catholic Monks vs Masinde Muliro Mean Machine vs Nakuru Kabras Sugar vs Blak Blad Menengai Oilers vs Mwamba KCB vs Strathmore Oilers

Pulse Live Kenya

KRU Championship fixtures