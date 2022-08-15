RUGBY

Lionesses fail to book a spot in 2023 sevens series

Authors:

Cyprian Kimutai
RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  Sports  >  Rugby

Lionesses had lost to Japan in the semi-final

[FILE] Russia's Kristina Seredina (R) fends off a tackle by Kenya's Sinaida Omondi during the women's pool A rugby sevens match between Russia and Kenya during the 2020 Olympic Games at the Tokyo Stadium in Tokyo on July 29, 2021. (Photo by GREG BAKER/AFP via Getty Images)
[FILE] Russia's Kristina Seredina (R) fends off a tackle by Kenya's Sinaida Omondi during the women's pool A rugby sevens match between Russia and Kenya during the 2020 Olympic Games at the Tokyo Stadium in Tokyo on July 29, 2021. (Photo by GREG BAKER/AFP via Getty Images)

The Kenya women's rugby sevens team failed to secure a spot in the 2023 HSBC World Rugby Sevens Series following a loss to China in the 2022 World Rugby Sevens Challenger Series.

The Lionesses lost 31-5 to China on Sunday, August 14. The loss means the girls have to wait longer to gain core status in World Rugby Women's Sevens Series.

Kenya started out brilliantly attacking from the get-go. However, China managed to score the first try through Yan Meiling who smartly used a rack to her advantage.

Tries from Sun Yue and Gu Yaoyao put the Chinese 19-0 up at the break and they wrapped up third place with second-half scores from Wang Xiao and another for Yue.

More to follow.

Authors:

Cyprian Kimutai Cyprian Kimutai Cyprian Kimutai Limo is my full name but most people refer to me as CP. Digital media has opened a new front for journalists, me being one of them. I understand what can be interesting for the audience, therefore I play around with words to satisfy the needs of the reader.

More from category

  • [FILE] Russia's Kristina Seredina (R) fends off a tackle by Kenya's Sinaida Omondi during the women's pool A rugby sevens match between Russia and Kenya during the 2020 Olympic Games at the Tokyo Stadium in Tokyo on July 29, 2021. (Photo by GREG BAKER/AFP via Getty Images)

    Lionesses fail to book a spot in 2023 sevens series

  • Kenyan-born Josh Weru joins English Premiership Rugby side Northampton Saints

    Kenyan signs for rugby side in England

  • LONDON, ENGLAND - MAY 28: Alvin Otieno of Kenya makes a break during the Pool B match between Ireland and Kenya on day one of the HSBC London Sevens on May 28, 2022 in London, England. (Photo by Alex Davidson - RFU/The RFU Collection via Getty Images)

    Shujaa off to flying start at Commonwealth Games

Recommended articles

Lionesses fail to book a spot in 2023 sevens series

Lionesses fail to book a spot in 2023 sevens series

Reactions as fans praise Eden Hazard after Madrid's comeback win

Reactions as fans praise Eden Hazard after Madrid's comeback win

Antonio Conte accuses Thomas Tuchel of being aggressive after touchline spat

Antonio Conte accuses Thomas Tuchel of being aggressive after touchline spat

Everybody knows what is going on - Thomas Tuchel on referee Anthony Taylor after Tottenham match

Everybody knows what is going on - Thomas Tuchel on referee Anthony Taylor after Tottenham match

Reactions as Sadio Mane shines in Bayern Munich's 2-0 win against Wolfsburg

Reactions as Sadio Mane shines in Bayern Munich's 2-0 win against Wolfsburg

Watch: Tuchel-Conte squabble headline 'thrilling' London derby as Chelsea and Spurs draw

Watch: Tuchel-Conte squabble headline 'thrilling' London derby as Chelsea and Spurs draw

Trending

Reactions to Anthony Taylor, Harry Kane, Tuchel and Conte in draw at Stamford Bridge

Reactions as Harry Kane steals Chelsea's Joy with late goal for Tottenham

Thomas Tuchel took exception to the decisions made by referee Anthony Taylor in the Chelsea vs Tottenham Hotspur game (IMAGO/PA Images)

Everybody knows what is going on - Thomas Tuchel on referee Anthony Taylor after Tottenham match

Reactions as Sadio Mane shines in Bayern Munich's 2-0 win against Wolfsburg

Reactions as Sadio Mane shines in Bayern Munich's 2-0 win against Wolfsburg

Conte and Tuchel clash at full-time in the London derby

Antonio Conte accuses Thomas Tuchel of being aggressive after touchline spat

Thomas Tuchel and Antonio Conte had to be separated at full-time as Chelsea were held to a 2-2 draw by Tottenhma Hotspur on Sunday
WHAT'S BUZZIN

Watch: Tuchel-Conte squabble headline 'thrilling' London derby as Chelsea and Spurs draw

Xavi backs Lewandowski to start scoring soon
LA LIGA

'It's a matter of time' - Xavi backs Lewandowski to start scoring soon

Social media reactions to Real Madrid's win against Almeria in La Liga on Sunday
WHAT'S BUZZIN

Reactions as fans praise Eden Hazard after Madrid's comeback win

[FILE] Russia's Kristina Seredina (R) fends off a tackle by Kenya's Sinaida Omondi during the women's pool A rugby sevens match between Russia and Kenya during the 2020 Olympic Games at the Tokyo Stadium in Tokyo on July 29, 2021. (Photo by GREG BAKER/AFP via Getty Images)
RUGBY

Lionesses fail to book a spot in 2023 sevens series