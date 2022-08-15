The Kenya women's rugby sevens team failed to secure a spot in the 2023 HSBC World Rugby Sevens Series following a loss to China in the 2022 World Rugby Sevens Challenger Series.
Lionesses fail to book a spot in 2023 sevens series
Lionesses had lost to Japan in the semi-final
The Lionesses lost 31-5 to China on Sunday, August 14. The loss means the girls have to wait longer to gain core status in World Rugby Women's Sevens Series.
Kenya started out brilliantly attacking from the get-go. However, China managed to score the first try through Yan Meiling who smartly used a rack to her advantage.
Tries from Sun Yue and Gu Yaoyao put the Chinese 19-0 up at the break and they wrapped up third place with second-half scores from Wang Xiao and another for Yue.
