Shujaa shift focus to 7s World Cup following conclusion of season

In Los Angeles, the Damian McGrath led side collected 12 points to finish the season on 49 points and 12th in the overall standings.

Following the conclusion of the season, the boys have now shifted their focus to the forthcoming rugby world cup sevens. From September 9 to 11, Shujaa will aim to join 23 other men's teams to compete at the iconic Cape Town Stadium, South Africa.

"We're safely back home after the final round of the 2021/22 HSBC Sevens World Series in Los Angeles where we reached the cup quarters. Our next assignment is the Rugby World Cup 7s from 9-11 September in Cape Town, South Africa," stated the boys on Wednesday.

The World Cup doesn't feature any pool games, therefore Kenya will take part in a pre-round of 16, with the winners of those ties going on to play the top eight seeds in the round of 16.

Shujaa have been drawn to play Tonga on September 9, for a chance to face Argentina in the round of 16 on the same day. Tonga has previously featured in the World Cup six times. Their best ever finish was a seventh-placed position in the 1993 tournament in Scotland.

Kenya on the other hand have featured in the quadrennial tournament five times. Shujaa's best finish was in 2009 when the Benjamin Ayimba-led side secured a bronze medal in Dubai, United Arab Emirates (UAE).