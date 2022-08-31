The Kenya men's sevens team has jetted into the country following their sixth place finish in the Los Angeles Sevens, last tournament in the 2021/2022 HSBC Sevens World Series.
Shujaa shift focus to 7s World Cup following conclusion of season
Kenya finished 12th in the 2021/2022 HSBC Sevens World Series
In Los Angeles, the Damian McGrath led side collected 12 points to finish the season on 49 points and 12th in the overall standings.
Following the conclusion of the season, the boys have now shifted their focus to the forthcoming rugby world cup sevens. From September 9 to 11, Shujaa will aim to join 23 other men's teams to compete at the iconic Cape Town Stadium, South Africa.
"We're safely back home after the final round of the 2021/22 HSBC Sevens World Series in Los Angeles where we reached the cup quarters. Our next assignment is the Rugby World Cup 7s from 9-11 September in Cape Town, South Africa," stated the boys on Wednesday.
The World Cup doesn't feature any pool games, therefore Kenya will take part in a pre-round of 16, with the winners of those ties going on to play the top eight seeds in the round of 16.
Shujaa have been drawn to play Tonga on September 9, for a chance to face Argentina in the round of 16 on the same day. Tonga has previously featured in the World Cup six times. Their best ever finish was a seventh-placed position in the 1993 tournament in Scotland.
Kenya on the other hand have featured in the quadrennial tournament five times. Shujaa's best finish was in 2009 when the Benjamin Ayimba-led side secured a bronze medal in Dubai, United Arab Emirates (UAE).
Their potential round of 16 opponents, Argentina have featured in the world cup seven times. The 2009 world cup in Dubai was coincidentally also their best ever finish. The South Americans lost to Wales in the final to claim a silver medal.
