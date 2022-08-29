RUGBY

Shujaa finishes sevens season in 12th position

Cyprian Kimutai
Kenya now shifts focus to Rugby Sevens World Cup

Kenya national rugby union team 's players (Shujaa) react after winning the Safari Sevens men's final match between Kenya and Germany, at Nyayo National Stadium in Nairobi, on October 31, 2021. (Photo by YASUYOSHI CHIBA/AFP via Getty Images)
The Kenya men's rugby team have concluded the 2022 HSBC World Rugby Sevens Series in a distant 12th place with just 49 points.

Heading into the Los Angeles sevens, Shujaa were hoping to finish the season on a high after a torrid three back to back series. In the last three legs, the boys only secured one point each in Vancouver (Canada), Toulouse (France) and London (England).

In a way, they did finish the season on a high. As the boys managed to finish sixth following a loss in the fifth place final against title challengers Argentina. The South Americans beat Kenya 29-7 on Monday morning.

LONDON, ENGLAND - MAY 28: Alvin Otieno of Kenya makes a break during the Pool B match between Ireland and Kenya on day one of the HSBC London Sevens on May 28, 2022 in London, England. (Photo by Alex Davidson - RFU/The RFU Collection via Getty Images)
An Anthony Omondi converted try on the stroke of half-time saw Kenya cut the deficit to 12-7 at the break, but second period tries from Tomas Lizazu (2) and Franco Sabato - as well as two Tobias Wade conversions – got Argentina home 29-7.

Earlier in the first fifth place semi-final, Edmund Anya scored a converted try at the death as Kenya stunned the home support with a 21-14 victory over a USA outfit who certainly entertained over the two days.

In the second semi, Argentina had to battle back from 21-7 down against Ireland and there was similar late drama to the Kenya-USA tie.

Tomas Lizazu was the match winner here, his converted try getting Argentina through 28-21 after a cracking contest.

Kenya's Herman Humwa tries to save the ball during the Men's HSBC World Rugby Sevens Series 2022 match between France and Kenya at the Ciudad de Malaga stadium in Malaga, on January 22, 2022. (Photo by JORGE GUERRERO/AFP via Getty Images)
The World Rugby Sevens Series for 2022 may well be over now, but the best male and female sevens players on the planet will soon be at show in the Rugby World Cup Sevens.

The showpiece event takes place in Cape Town, South Africa, between September 9 and 11.

Cyprian Kimutai Cyprian Kimutai Cyprian Kimutai Limo is my full name but most people refer to me as CP. Digital media has opened a new front for journalists, me being one of them. I understand what can be interesting for the audience, therefore I play around with words to satisfy the needs of the reader.

