Shujaa finishes sevens season in 12th position

Heading into the Los Angeles sevens, Shujaa were hoping to finish the season on a high after a torrid three back to back series. In the last three legs, the boys only secured one point each in Vancouver (Canada), Toulouse (France) and London (England).

In a way, they did finish the season on a high. As the boys managed to finish sixth following a loss in the fifth place final against title challengers Argentina. The South Americans beat Kenya 29-7 on Monday morning.

An Anthony Omondi converted try on the stroke of half-time saw Kenya cut the deficit to 12-7 at the break, but second period tries from Tomas Lizazu (2) and Franco Sabato - as well as two Tobias Wade conversions – got Argentina home 29-7.

Earlier in the first fifth place semi-final, Edmund Anya scored a converted try at the death as Kenya stunned the home support with a 21-14 victory over a USA outfit who certainly entertained over the two days.

In the second semi, Argentina had to battle back from 21-7 down against Ireland and there was similar late drama to the Kenya-USA tie.

Tomas Lizazu was the match winner here, his converted try getting Argentina through 28-21 after a cracking contest.

The World Rugby Sevens Series for 2022 may well be over now, but the best male and female sevens players on the planet will soon be at show in the Rugby World Cup Sevens.