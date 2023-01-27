ADVERTISEMENT
RUGBY

Kenya to host 2023 World Rugby Under-20 Trophy Championship

Abigael Wafula
Sports  >  Rugby

The World Rugby U20 Trophy Championship is set to make a grand return since the pandemic and will be hosted at the Nyayo National Stadium in Nairobi, Kenya from July 15-30.

Young rugby players in action during a past tournament
After three cancelled editions (2020, 2021 and 2022) due to the pandemic, the event is back and will feature the world’s best young talents in the sport’s bicentenary year.

This is the second time Kenya will be hosting the event having previously staged it in 2009. It also marks the third time the tournament has been played in Africa with Zimbabwe having hosted in 2016.

Eight teams will battle over four match days with the eventual winner being promoted the U20 Championship in 2024. The countries participating include Scotland, Kenya (hosts), Hong Kong (Asia), Samoa (Oceania), Spain (Europe), Uruguay (South America) and two other teams still to qualify through regional competition from North America and Africa.

Nelson Oyoo scores a try during Canada 7S vs Kenya 7S, HSBC World Rugby Seven Series Bronze Final match at the Commonwealth Stadium in Edmonton on September 26, 2021, in Canada. (Photo: Artur Widak/NurPhoto)
Meanwhile, South Africa will also host the World Rugby U20 Championship which will be returning after a two-year hiatus. The age-grade tournament will be held from June 24 to July 14.

It is noted that the two tournaments are a key part of the international federation’s investment in increasing the competitiveness of global rugby by providing a meaningful pathway to the elite level for talented young players.

World Rugby Chairman, Sir Bill Beaumont said: “We are thrilled to unveil our two exciting hosts for the World Rugby U20 Championship and U20 Trophy. South Africa and Kenya will provide the perfect stage for the return of our flagship U20 competitions that play such a crucial role in the development of young talents within our unions."

He added: “Africa is a significant growth region for rugby and I would like to thank our friends in Kenya and South Africa respectively for hosting in rugby’s bicentenary year. We look forward to seeing the 20 teams inspiring the African continent with breath-taking action.”

Pool A: Scotland, Uruguay, Canada or USA

Pool B: Spain, Samoa, Kenya, Hong Kong

Pool Matches

Match Day one- July 15, 2023

Match Day two- July 20, 2023

Match Day three- July 25, 2023

