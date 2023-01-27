Kenya to host 2023 World Rugby Under-20 Trophy Championship

This is the second time Kenya will be hosting the event having previously staged it in 2009. It also marks the third time the tournament has been played in Africa with Zimbabwe having hosted in 2016.

Eight teams will battle over four match days with the eventual winner being promoted the U20 Championship in 2024. The countries participating include Scotland, Kenya (hosts), Hong Kong (Asia), Samoa (Oceania), Spain (Europe), Uruguay (South America) and two other teams still to qualify through regional competition from North America and Africa.

Pulse Live Kenya

Meanwhile, South Africa will also host the World Rugby U20 Championship which will be returning after a two-year hiatus. The age-grade tournament will be held from June 24 to July 14.

It is noted that the two tournaments are a key part of the international federation’s investment in increasing the competitiveness of global rugby by providing a meaningful pathway to the elite level for talented young players.

World Rugby Chairman, Sir Bill Beaumont said: “We are thrilled to unveil our two exciting hosts for the World Rugby U20 Championship and U20 Trophy. South Africa and Kenya will provide the perfect stage for the return of our flagship U20 competitions that play such a crucial role in the development of young talents within our unions."

He added: “Africa is a significant growth region for rugby and I would like to thank our friends in Kenya and South Africa respectively for hosting in rugby’s bicentenary year. We look forward to seeing the 20 teams inspiring the African continent with breath-taking action.”

Pool A: Scotland, Uruguay, Canada or USA

Pool B: Spain, Samoa, Kenya, Hong Kong

Pool Matches

Match Day one- July 15, 2023

Match Day two- July 20, 2023