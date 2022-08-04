Kenyan signs for rugby side in England

Weru, a student at Loughborough University will join the Northampton Saints’ Senior Academy but will be able to train with the first-team squad.

The Kenyan - who is one of only nine players to graduate from the club’s Under-18s side - caught the eye of saints Academy coaches Mark Hopley, Will Parkin, Jake Sharp and Tim Grimsey.

The coaches described Weru as a very athletic back row who will mainly play as a No.8 or blindside flanker. He has been part of the academy since the age of 14.

Pulse Live Kenya

According to the club the student was scouted originally at Stowe School before he moved to Rugby School to complete his A-levels.

“Josh, unfortunately, had to contend with a couple of injuries last season, so we didn’t see as much of him in the Academy League as we’d have liked, but the considerable impact he made on the pitch when he played proved to us that he has what it takes to make the step up,” said Parkin, who coaches Saints’ Under-18s side.

Parkin further revealed that Weru was signed due to his ball-carrying ability as well as natural power and speed.