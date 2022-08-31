Simba's pathway to final World Cup qualifier revealed

From November 6-18 the Kenya 15’s side will compete against Hong Kong, Portugal and the United States of America for a spot in the World Cup. The fixture list was determined using the World Rugby Men’s Rankings as of July 31, 2022.

The crucial tournament will be played in a round-robin format over three match days at The Sevens Stadium in Dubai.

A round robin format refers to a competition in which each competitor plays in turn against every other. The winner will also be grouped alongside Wales, Australia, Fiji and Georgia in Pool C.

Pulse Live Kenya

Kenya who are the lowest ranked side (33rd) in the tournament will face the highest rank side United States of America (19th) on the opening day, Sunday, November 6. Later that day, 20th ranked side Portugal will play 22nd ranked side Hong Kong.

The Simbas' next fixture will take place on November 12 against Portugal. Later that day, eight-time World Cup competitors USA will play Hong Kong, who just like Kenya are yet to qualify for the World Cup.

The final fixtures will take place on Friday, November 18 when Simbas will play against Hong Kong commonly referred to as Dragons. Portugal, nicknamed Os Lobos, Portuguese for "The Wolves" will be aiming to make it to their second World Cup when they clash with USA.

Pulse Live Kenya

Kenya suffered a heavy loss against Namibia during Africa qualifiers

Kenya failed to secure an automatic qualification when they lost 36-0 to Namibia during Africa’s qualifying competition.

On the night, flanker Wian Conradie booked his team a place in the global showpiece following a hat-trick of tries.

His and Namibia's first try came in the 17th minute when hooker, Torsten van Jaarsveld powered through Kenya's defence before passing it to scrum-half Damian Stevens who linked with Conradie to go over the line.

Pulse Live Kenya

The resulting conversion was missed when flyhalf Cliven Loubser went wide but he made up for it when he comfortably slotted in a penalty a few minutes later, to make it 10-0.

Namibia capitalised on Kenya's mistakes just before halftime when they were awarded a five-metre scrum. The scrum saw Adriaan Booysen burst through the crowd only to feed Conradie, for his second try of the day. Score at half-time, 15-0.