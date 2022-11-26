Lionesses and Shujaa summon squads for their upcoming matches

Omondi and Muhati will make their debut under McGrath in the second and third legs of the 2023 Sevens World Series in Dubai and Cape Town.

McGrath spoke shortly after unveiling his squad complementing Omondi and Muhati stating that they have been outstanding players recently.

He also added that Muhati will play at the front while Omondi will go straight into the back half of the squad.

Nelson Oyoo (Nakuru,Captain) Johnstone Olindi (KCB) Daniel Taabu (Mwamba) Bob Muhati (KCB) George Ooro (Strathmore Leos) Ronald Omondi (Mwamba) Billy Odhiambo(Mwamba) Kevin Wekesa (Kabras Sugar) Anthony Omondi (Mwamba) Herman Humwa (Kenya Harlequin) Edmund Anya (Impala) Willy Ambaka Dennis Abukuse (Menengai Oilers)

It was noted that Vincent Onyala and Bush Mwale were absent from the squad and McGrath had an explanation for it.

Onyala has a season-ending injury while Mwale is dealing with personal issues as he will be working hence he won't be available during the upcoming training sessions.

Lionesses squad

Dennis Mwanja has also named his lionesses squad that will travel for the upcoming Dubai Sevens International Invitational Women’s Category from December 1-3 in Dubai, United Arab Emirates.

Judith Auma (captain) Grace Okulu Terry Ayesa Sinaida Mokaya Phoebe Akinyi Sharon Auma Naomi Amuguni Leah Wambui Jean Bisela Diana Kemunto Christabel Lindo Ann Goretti

Mwanja added that Stella Wafula will miss the upcoming tournament because of an injury although they are monitoring her situation.

Lionesses fixtures in Dubai

Thursday 1 December 2022

v Tunisia | 1.20 pm EAT

v South Africa Development | 3.40 pm EAT

Friday 2 December 2022