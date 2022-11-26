Lionesses and Shujaa summon squads for their upcoming matches

Ronnie Omondi and Bob Muhati who play for Mwamba and KCB respectively have been called up to the Shujaa squad by Damian McGrath.
Omondi and Muhati will make their debut under McGrath in the second and third legs of the 2023 Sevens World Series in Dubai and Cape Town.
McGrath spoke shortly after unveiling his squad complementing Omondi and Muhati stating that they have been outstanding players recently.
He also added that Muhati will play at the front while Omondi will go straight into the back half of the squad.
- Nelson Oyoo (Nakuru,Captain)
- Johnstone Olindi (KCB)
- Daniel Taabu (Mwamba)
- Bob Muhati (KCB)
- George Ooro (Strathmore Leos)
- Ronald Omondi (Mwamba)
- Billy Odhiambo(Mwamba)
- Kevin Wekesa (Kabras Sugar)
- Anthony Omondi (Mwamba)
- Herman Humwa (Kenya Harlequin)
- Edmund Anya (Impala)
- Willy Ambaka
- Dennis Abukuse (Menengai Oilers)
It was noted that Vincent Onyala and Bush Mwale were absent from the squad and McGrath had an explanation for it.
Onyala has a season-ending injury while Mwale is dealing with personal issues as he will be working hence he won't be available during the upcoming training sessions.
Lionesses squad
Dennis Mwanja has also named his lionesses squad that will travel for the upcoming Dubai Sevens International Invitational Women’s Category from December 1-3 in Dubai, United Arab Emirates.
- Judith Auma (captain)
- Grace Okulu
- Terry Ayesa
- Sinaida Mokaya
- Phoebe Akinyi
- Sharon Auma
- Naomi Amuguni
- Leah Wambui
- Jean Bisela
- Diana Kemunto
- Christabel Lindo
- Ann Goretti
Mwanja added that Stella Wafula will miss the upcoming tournament because of an injury although they are monitoring her situation.
Lionesses fixtures in Dubai
Thursday 1 December 2022
v Tunisia | 1.20 pm EAT
v South Africa Development | 3.40 pm EAT
Friday 2 December 2022
V France Development | 2.00 pm EAT
