UPDATE

Lionesses and Shujaa summon squads for their upcoming matches

Fabian Simiyu
RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  Sports  >  Rugby

Omondi and Muhati will make their debut in Dubai for Shujaa as Stella Wafula misses out on the Lionesses list due to an injury

Nelson Oyoo of Kenya scores a try during Canada 7S vs Kenya 7S, HSBC World Rugby Seven Series Bronze Final match at the Commonwealth Stadium in Edmonton. On Sunday, 26 September 2021, in Edmonton, Alberta, Canada. (Photo by Artur Widak/NurPhoto via Getty Images)
Nelson Oyoo of Kenya scores a try during Canada 7S vs Kenya 7S, HSBC World Rugby Seven Series Bronze Final match at the Commonwealth Stadium in Edmonton. On Sunday, 26 September 2021, in Edmonton, Alberta, Canada. (Photo by Artur Widak/NurPhoto via Getty Images)

Ronnie Omondi and Bob Muhati who play for Mwamba and KCB respectively have been called up to the Shujaa squad by Damian McGrath.

Omondi and Muhati will make their debut under McGrath in the second and third legs of the 2023 Sevens World Series in Dubai and Cape Town.

McGrath spoke shortly after unveiling his squad complementing Omondi and Muhati stating that they have been outstanding players recently.

Bob Muhati (left) of KCB in action. [Instagram]
Bob Muhati (left) of KCB in action. [Instagram] Pulse Live Kenya

READ: Shujaa shift focus to 7s World Cup following conclusion of season

He also added that Muhati will play at the front while Omondi will go straight into the back half of the squad.

  1. Nelson Oyoo (Nakuru,Captain)
  2. Johnstone Olindi (KCB)
  3. Daniel Taabu (Mwamba)
  4. Bob Muhati (KCB)
  5. George Ooro (Strathmore Leos)
  6. Ronald Omondi (Mwamba)
  7. Billy Odhiambo(Mwamba)
  8. Kevin Wekesa (Kabras Sugar)
  9. Anthony Omondi (Mwamba)
  10. Herman Humwa (Kenya Harlequin)
  11. Edmund Anya (Impala)
  12. Willy Ambaka
  13. Dennis Abukuse (Menengai Oilers)

It was noted that Vincent Onyala and Bush Mwale were absent from the squad and McGrath had an explanation for it.

Onyala has a season-ending injury while Mwale is dealing with personal issues as he will be working hence he won't be available during the upcoming training sessions.

Dennis Mwanja has also named his lionesses squad that will travel for the upcoming Dubai Sevens International Invitational Women’s Category from December 1-3 in Dubai, United Arab Emirates.

  1. Judith Auma (captain)
  2. Grace Okulu
  3. Terry Ayesa
  4. Sinaida Mokaya
  5. Phoebe Akinyi
  6. Sharon Auma
  7. Naomi Amuguni
  8. Leah Wambui
  9. Jean Bisela
  10. Diana Kemunto
  11. Christabel Lindo
  12. Ann Goretti

Mwanja added that Stella Wafula will miss the upcoming tournament because of an injury although they are monitoring her situation.

Kenya Rugby Union (KRU)
Kenya Rugby Union (KRU) 649ff4d0-1389-4ea3-bb0e-59f35b6d4123

Thursday 1 December 2022

v Tunisia | 1.20 pm EAT

v South Africa Development | 3.40 pm EAT

Friday 2 December 2022

V France Development | 2.00 pm EAT

Fabian Simiyu Fabian Simiyu Fabian Simiyu is an open-minded writer who loves sharing his ideas and articles for the purpose of educating and entertaining people.

More from category

  • Nelson Oyoo of Kenya scores a try during Canada 7S vs Kenya 7S, HSBC World Rugby Seven Series Bronze Final match at the Commonwealth Stadium in Edmonton. On Sunday, 26 September 2021, in Edmonton, Alberta, Canada. (Photo by Artur Widak/NurPhoto via Getty Images)

    Lionesses and Shujaa summon squads for their upcoming matches

  • Dennis Ombachi on October 8, 2019.

    Olympian Dennis Ombachi opens up on battling depression

  • Kaaris

    Le rappeur Kaaris en garde à vue

Recommended articles

Argentina vs Mexico Live

Argentina vs Mexico Live

FIFA World Cup 2022: All results, fixtures, scores, live standings

FIFA World Cup 2022: All results, fixtures, scores, live standings

Lionesses and Shujaa summon squads for their upcoming matches

Lionesses and Shujaa summon squads for their upcoming matches

Qatar 2022: Betting tips for Japan vs Costa Rica

Qatar 2022: Betting tips for Japan vs Costa Rica

France vs Denmark Live

France vs Denmark Live

3 in 1- How Cristiano Ronaldo killed 3 birds with '2' stones

3 in 1- How Cristiano Ronaldo killed 3 birds with '2' stones

Qatar 2022: 8-2! 6-0! Big score-lines in this tie Spain vs Germany; Preview

Qatar 2022: 8-2! 6-0! Big score-lines in this tie Spain vs Germany; Preview

World Cup Day 7 Live Blog - Poland vs Saudi Arabia

World Cup Day 7 Live Blog - Poland vs Saudi Arabia

Shall we? Why the whole world loves Japan

Shall we? Why the whole world loves Japan

Trending

Saudi Arabia players to get Rolls Royce gift following win against Argentina in World Cup opener
QATAR 2022

Saudi Arabia players get N592 million Rolls Royce as gift following epic World Cup comeback win against Argentina

FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 All results, fixtures, scores, live standings, goalscorers, group tables (4)

FIFA World Cup 2022: All results, fixtures, scores, live standings

Luis Enrique speaks on Spain players having sex before World Cup matches
QATAR 2022

'It's normal' - Spain coach expects his players to have S*x before matches during the World Cup

Ronaldo breaks Asamoah Gyan’s record after scoring in 10th consecutive international tournament

Ronaldo breaks Asamoah Gyan’s record after scoring in 10th consecutive international tournament

Qatar 2022 Day 6 live
QATAR 2022

Wales vs Iran live, Qatar vs Senegal Live

Senegal scored three to grab their first three points of the 2022 FIFA World Cup
QATAR 2022

Mane-less Senegal wake up in Qatar, give Morocco, Cameroon, Tunisia lessons in 3-1 win

Argentina vs Mexico preview and prediction
Qatar 2022

Argentina vs Mexico: World Cup 2022 Prediction, kick-off time, team news and H2H

England vs USA World Cup Liveblog
QATAR 2022

England vs USA live