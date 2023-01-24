Shujaa legend Collins Injera retires

The 36-year-old retires as Kenya’s highest top scorer in the national sevens team and holds second place on the all-time try-scoring list in the HSBC World Rugby Sevens Series, having recorded 279 tries during his career.

Injera debuted with the team at the 2006 Dubai and played in the 2009 Rugby Sevens World Cup, where Kenya reached the semifinals.

“Everything must come to an end, sometime. I have always said I will know it’s time because my body will tell me. And for the past few months, it has really ‘spoken’ to me, so, finally, I have decided to listen to it,” Injera said in a statement.

“As hard as this is for me, after 17 years of literal blood, sweat and tears, it’s time to step away from this great game that has given me so much more than I could ever ask for.

“Thank you, Lord, for giving me the strength, opportunities, and protection to play the game I love for this long," another part of the statement reads.

“To my wife Chebet and my kids, Chloe, Clyde, and Carl, thank you for all the love, support, and understanding you have given me all these years.

“To the fans, media, and sponsors, thank you all for the support throughout my career. I hope I made you all proud."

Injera started his rugby career in division two climbing up to the highest levels in the sport.

One of his best moments in the game came in 2015 when he scored his 200th try in the World Sevens Series in London.

Pulse Live Kenya

During a celebration against Japan, Injera took out a marker pen and signed an autograph on a camera lens ruining the Ksh9.7 million camera.