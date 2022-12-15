Kenya Rugby Union signs a lucrative sponsorship deal with SportPesa

"We are delighted to be back in rugby even though we have not come in a big way as we did before.

"This is just the start and the reason we have a three-year deal is so that at the end, we can definitely increase it to something bigger." Said Ronald Karauri who is the SportPesa CEO.

Pulse Live Kenya

Oduor Gangla who is the KRU chairman couldn't hide his joy after re-uniting with SportPesa.

“We are pleased to be reunited with SportPesa as we seek to steer our national sevens team to even greater heights on the continental and global front, something that ties in well with SportPesa’s ambition to steer the country to greater global sporting heights.

“We want to put the players in better and bigger contracts so that there is more push to work and deliver.

"We are looking to have them contracted for up to the 2024 Olympic Games so that there is a bigger and long-term plan." Said Oduor.

Pulse Live Kenya

KRU CEO Aggrey Wabulwenyi lauded the sponsorship as he stated that the deal was going to give the team an identity.

“This is an incredibly important step for the Kenyan Rugby in our strategic goal to be rugby brand not just in Africa but globally, as we give our rich basket of rugby talent that we constantly churn out of our talent pathways a sporting chance. We are delighted to have a forward-looking partner in SportPesa.” Said Wabulwenyi.