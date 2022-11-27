TRENDING

'Come through for us!'- Ambaka cries for help on behalf of Shujaa

Fabian Simiyu
The Shujaa squad was named recently for their upcoming tournament and Willy Ambaka has come out to ask for help from Kenyans.

Willy Ambaka [Instagram]
Willy Ambaka [Instagram]

Damian McGrath named his squad for the upcoming Shujaa fixtures where he included two newcomers, Ronnie Omondi and Bob Muhati into the team.

However, there is trouble in paradise as Willy Ambaka has come out to ask for help from Kenyans citing that they haven't been paid for close to three months.

"Greeting to the Kenya 7s Family! As some of you may have heard we are now going on our third month without pay.

Kenya national rugby union team's players (Shujaa) react after winning the Safari Sevens men's final match between Kenya and Germany, at Nyayo National Stadium in Nairobi, on October 31, 2021. (Photo by YASUYOSHI CHIBA/AFP via Getty Images)
Kenya national rugby union team's players (Shujaa) react after winning the Safari Sevens men's final match between Kenya and Germany, at Nyayo National Stadium in Nairobi, on October 31, 2021. (Photo by YASUYOSHI CHIBA/AFP via Getty Images) Pulse Live Kenya

"Our lives and those of our loved ones have been greatly strained, even in our persistent effort to give you the desired outcomes on the pitch.

"As we continue to train hard, we have had to deal with the daily life challenges of bills by digging through our savings and the efforts of a few local and international well-wishers.

"Our desperate situation has now forced us to turn to you, our global community to help us in raising funds. The money raised will be split among the boys to help settle some of our pending bills - We need your assistance." Tweeted Ambaka.

Dennis Ombachi who played for the national team at some point has also taken to his Twitter page to help spread the news that Shujaa needs help.

Some Kenyans have called out on the government of Kenya and CS Ababu Namwamba to bail them out during these hard times.

Is the government to be blamed for the ongoing struggles in the Shujaa's camp?

Fabian Simiyu Fabian Simiyu Fabian Simiyu is an open-minded writer who loves sharing his ideas and articles for the purpose of educating and entertaining people.

