'Come through for us!'- Ambaka cries for help on behalf of Shujaa

However, there is trouble in paradise as Willy Ambaka has come out to ask for help from Kenyans citing that they haven't been paid for close to three months.

"Greeting to the Kenya 7s Family! As some of you may have heard we are now going on our third month without pay.

Pulse Live Kenya

"Our lives and those of our loved ones have been greatly strained, even in our persistent effort to give you the desired outcomes on the pitch.

"As we continue to train hard, we have had to deal with the daily life challenges of bills by digging through our savings and the efforts of a few local and international well-wishers.

"Our desperate situation has now forced us to turn to you, our global community to help us in raising funds. The money raised will be split among the boys to help settle some of our pending bills - We need your assistance." Tweeted Ambaka.

Dennis Ombachi who played for the national team at some point has also taken to his Twitter page to help spread the news that Shujaa needs help.

Some Kenyans have called out on the government of Kenya and CS Ababu Namwamba to bail them out during these hard times.