Russian journalist says Kenyan athletes should be banned for doping

Cyprian Kimutai

Russians are currently serving a 4 year doping ban

High jump star Mariya Lasitskene and husband Vladas Lasitskas.
High jump star Mariya Lasitskene and husband Vladas Lasitskas. © Anadolu Agency / Getty Images

Russian sports journalist Vladas Lasitskas is annoyed as to why Russia has been hit with severe doping sanctions while Kenya and Ukraine have got off lightly.

"Let’s look at the Kenyans… where are the sanctions for the whole country?” Lasitskas who is also the husband of Tokyo Olympic high jump champion Mariya Lasitskene said in a recent interview with Match TV.

In 2019, Russia was handed a four-year ban from all major sporting events by the World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA).

It meant the Russia flag and anthem will not be allowed at events such as the previously held Tokyo 2020 Olympics and Paralympics and this year's FIFA World Cup in Qatar.

But athletes who can prove they are untainted by the doping scandal will be able to compete under a neutral flag.

Kenya's Olympic marathon champion Jemima Sumgong has been suspended for four years for doping, Athletics Kenya said
Kenya's Olympic marathon champion Jemima Sumgong has been suspended for four years for doping, Athletics Kenya said AFP

Russian officials have maintained that many of the allegations in recent years stem from an alternative agenda, leading ordinary athletes to suffer.

Kenya, which is particularly renowned for producing distance-running stars, has also faced persistent allegations of widespread doping.

According to a report by German public broadcaster ZDF released in 2019, 41 athletes are currently under sanctions due to doping allegations.

In 2021, a report released by the Athletics Integrity Unit (AIU) indicated that sprinter, Mark Otieno Odhiambo failed two drug tests, one before and the other during the Tokyo Olympic Games.

Mark Otieno Odhiambo of Kenya looks on after he competes in the Men's 100 metres semi finals on day four of the Gold Coast 2018 Commonwealth Games at Carrara Stadium on April 8, 2018 on the Gold Coast, Australia.
Mark Otieno Odhiambo of Kenya looks on after he competes in the Men's 100 metres semi finals on day four of the Gold Coast 2018 Commonwealth Games at Carrara Stadium on April 8, 2018 on the Gold Coast, Australia. (Photo by Cameron Spencer/Getty Images) Pulse Live Kenya

Kenya was forced to confront its doping problem in 2016 when a string of high-profile scandals almost saw the country blacklisted from the Olympic Games in Rio.

It scraped through, promising to stamp out cheating through tough new laws penalising users and dealers and a newly-established anti-doping agency (ADAK). Drug tests jumped ten-fold in a matter of years.

A blood testing laboratory approved by the WADA opened in Nairobi in 2018. For the first time, Kenya was able to create biological passports for about 40 of its top athletes.

Big names - including Olympic gold medallists Jemima Sumgong and Asbel Kiprop - were among the Kenyan stars to test positive in the years after the Rio scare.

