Straight from claiming Sh28 million after her win at the Nagoya Women's Marathon on March 13, Ruth Chepng'etich is once again rejoicing after being named the LG/Sports Journalists Association of Kenya (SJAK) Sports personality for the month of March.
Ruth Chepng’etich named March athlete of the month
Ruth Chepng'etich won the Nagoya Marathon in March
Speaking after receiving the award, the World Champion was delighted to go home with the award for a second-time.
“It’s such a great feeling being acknowledged for your performance in a very competitive space. I want to become the first-ever personality to win this award for the third time,” said Chepngetich.
This is the second time, Chepng'etich has claimed the gong in the month of April, following her victory in 2021 when she went home with a state-of-the-art Artificial Intelligence (AI) washing machine worth Sh92,000 and a personalized trophy.
Similar to last year, Chepng'etich once again beat Eliud Kipchoge to claim the coveted trophy after Kipchoge won the Tokyo marathon in 2 hours, 2 minutes, 40 seconds, the fourth-fastest time in history.
For her win, Chepng'etich was awarded with an LG Solardom Oven and a trophy engraved with her name. LG Electronics Corporates Marketing Manager Maureen Kemunto congratulated Chepng'etich and reaffirmed her company's ambition to continue promoting sports in the country.
“This award allows us as LG Electronics to strengthen sports cohesion among our sports champions and communities across diverse disciplines. Our commitment is to ensure that the desire the dream and vision of our sports personalities do not wither.”
