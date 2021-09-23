Rwanda to host 2025 World Cycling Championships

The local cycling governing body (FERWACY) took to their twitter account to confirm the news ahead of Friday’s official announcement by UCI in Louvain, Belgium.

In 2019, Rwanda and Morocco were the only candidate countries bidding for the World Roads 2025.

The World Roads, which have taken place most often in Europe, the historic heart of cycling, have already been organized on other continents except Africa: America (Venezuela, Colombia, United States, Canada), Oceania (Australia), Asia (Japan, Qatar).

A UCI inspection team was in Kigali in June to assess whether Rwanda fulfilled all the requirements needed to host the tournament compared to what FERWACY mentioned in its official document bidding to host the tournament.

The outcomes of the visit put Rwanda in a pole position to win the bid against the Moroccans, according to FERWACY President Abdallah Murenzi, after impressing the team that was on the tour.

"They were impressed with the fact that what they found on ground pretty matches what was mentioned in the document submitted to UCI bidding to host the tournament and told us that it increased our chances of winning the bid to host the tournament," said Murenzi.

About the event

The UCI Road World Championship is a big cycling tournament that attracts hundreds of participants from across the globe.

It attracts an estimated 5,000 cyclists and over 20,000 delegates from different countries across the world.

Statistics also show that over 200 million follow the tournament via over 50 international media agencies that gather for coverage from the host nation.

The event can be held over a relatively flat course which favors cycling sprinters or a hilly course which favors a climbing specialist or all-round. In each case the course is usually held on a circuit of which the riders complete multiple laps.

The world championship road race and two of the three Grand Tours (namely the Giro d'Italia and the Tour de France) form the Triple Crown of Cycling.