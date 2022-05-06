Europa league final: Rangers vs Frankfurt

Frankfurt on Thursday, May 5 beat English side West Ham to set up a final clash against Scottish side Rangers FC who reached their first European final since 2008.

On the night, West Ham Defender Aaron Cresswell and manager David Moyes were both sent off in Germany as West Ham lost 1-0 and 3-1 on aggregate.

Scottish Champions Rangers on the other hand, came into the match trailing 1-0 from the first leg, but struck twice in the opening 24 minutes in Glasgow through James Tavernier and Glen Kamara to turn the tie on its head.

Christopher Nkunku pulled one back for the German side in the second half as the clash looked to heading for extra-time, before John Lundstram's strike secured a remarkable 3-2 aggregate win.

Rangers coach Van Bronckhorst is only six months in the job but he has the chance to do what only legendary manager Willie Waddell has done before him in leading the club to a major European trophy.

In Frankfurt, Colombia striker Rafael Borre netted the first-half winner on the night to book Frankfurt a place in the final on May 18 in Seville.

The German side - who enjoyed an amazing home support - went ahead when the unmarked Borre hammered home from Ansgar Knauff's low ball.