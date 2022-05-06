Europa league final: Rangers vs Frankfurt

Cyprian Kimutai
Rangers beat RB Leipzig 3-2 on aggregate while Frankfurt beat West Ham 3-1 on aggregate

James Tavernier of Rangers celebrates his goal
Bundesliga side Eintracht Frankfurt have booked a date with destiny after reaching the final of a European competition for the first time in 42 years.

Frankfurt on Thursday, May 5 beat English side West Ham to set up a final clash against Scottish side Rangers FC who reached their first European final since 2008.

On the night, West Ham Defender Aaron Cresswell and manager David Moyes were both sent off in Germany as West Ham lost 1-0 and 3-1 on aggregate.

Rafael Borre has either scored or assisted three of Frankfurt's last five Europa League goals
Scottish Champions Rangers on the other hand, came into the match trailing 1-0 from the first leg, but struck twice in the opening 24 minutes in Glasgow through James Tavernier and Glen Kamara to turn the tie on its head.

Christopher Nkunku pulled one back for the German side in the second half as the clash looked to heading for extra-time, before John Lundstram's strike secured a remarkable 3-2 aggregate win.

Rangers coach Van Bronckhorst is only six months in the job but he has the chance to do what only legendary manager Willie Waddell has done before him in leading the club to a major European trophy.

Kamara and Lundstrum were two of the Scottish side's three scorers on the night (Image: Ian MacNicol/Getty Images)
In Frankfurt, Colombia striker Rafael Borre netted the first-half winner on the night to book Frankfurt a place in the final on May 18 in Seville.

The German side - who enjoyed an amazing home support - went ahead when the unmarked Borre hammered home from Ansgar Knauff's low ball.

At full-time thousands of Frankfurt fans streamed on to the pitch to celebrate their first European final since 1980.

