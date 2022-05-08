Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce's special message to Kenyans

Authors:

Cyprian Kimutai
RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  Sports

Kenya’s hospitality and energy unmatched - Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce

Jamaica's Shelly-Ann Fraser Pryce (C) gestures before competing with USA's Javianne Olivier (L) and Namibia's Christine Mboma (R) in the women's 100m event during the Kip Keino Classic at the Kasarani stadium in Nairobi on May 7, 2022. (Photo by SIMON MAINA/AFP via Getty Images)
Jamaica's Shelly-Ann Fraser Pryce (C) gestures before competing with USA's Javianne Olivier (L) and Namibia's Christine Mboma (R) in the women's 100m event during the Kip Keino Classic at the Kasarani stadium in Nairobi on May 7, 2022. (Photo by SIMON MAINA/AFP via Getty Images)

Hours after Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce ran the fastest women's 100m so far this year, the Jamaican has penned a special tribute to Kenyans.

Taking to her social media pages, the three-time Olympic champion expressed her utmost respect and love for Kenya especially her fans after setting the Kasarani stadium alight at the Kip Keino Classic on Saturday, May 7.

"Kenya has an amazing crowd, I love the hospitality I have received but there is only one place I call home and must return," read her post on Facebook.

The eight-time Olympic medallist had a comfortable outing in Kasarani in what was her first race of the season. The Jamaican obliterated her entire competition clocking at 10.67, the fifth fastest in history.

Namibia's Christine Mboma (R) stumbles as Jamaica's Shelly-Ann Fraser Pryce (L) takes the lead while competing in the women's 100m event during the Kip Keino Classic, part of the World Athletics Continental Tour 2022, at the Kasarani stadium in Nairobi on May 7, 2022. (Photo by TONY KARUMBA/AFP via Getty Images)
Namibia's Christine Mboma (R) stumbles as Jamaica's Shelly-Ann Fraser Pryce (L) takes the lead while competing in the women's 100m event during the Kip Keino Classic, part of the World Athletics Continental Tour 2022, at the Kasarani stadium in Nairobi on May 7, 2022. (Photo by TONY KARUMBA/AFP via Getty Images) Pulse Live Kenya

Only American duo Marion Jones (10.65) and Carmelita Jeter (10.64), compatriot Elaine Thompson-Herah (10.54), and the controversial world record holder American Florence Griffith-Joyner (10.49) have posted faster times.

"It is good to win this race because, basically, the Kenyan fans have been asking for me to come and run here. The way they were cheering wildly for me really motivated me to run a good race," said the 35-year-old after the race.

The pocket-rocket was so ahead of the pack with Egyptian Bassant Hemida and American Shannon Ray finishing a distant second and third at 11.02 and 11.33 respectively.

However, there was disappointment for fans after Namibian Christine Mboma pulled a muscle suddenly before collapsing to the track. Mboma had promised a scintillating 100m race but just after 40 metres the injury saw her also miss the women’s 200m final.

Authors:

Cyprian Kimutai Cyprian Kimutai Cyprian Kimutai Limo is my full name but most people refer to me as CP. Digital media has opened a new front for journalists, me being one of them. I understand what can be interesting for the audience, therefore I play around with words to satisfy the needs of the reader.

