Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce's special message to Kenyans

Taking to her social media pages, the three-time Olympic champion expressed her utmost respect and love for Kenya especially her fans after setting the Kasarani stadium alight at the Kip Keino Classic on Saturday, May 7.

"Kenya has an amazing crowd, I love the hospitality I have received but there is only one place I call home and must return," read her post on Facebook.

The eight-time Olympic medallist had a comfortable outing in Kasarani in what was her first race of the season. The Jamaican obliterated her entire competition clocking at 10.67, the fifth fastest in history.

Pulse Live Kenya

Only American duo Marion Jones (10.65) and Carmelita Jeter (10.64), compatriot Elaine Thompson-Herah (10.54), and the controversial world record holder American Florence Griffith-Joyner (10.49) have posted faster times.

"It is good to win this race because, basically, the Kenyan fans have been asking for me to come and run here. The way they were cheering wildly for me really motivated me to run a good race," said the 35-year-old after the race.

The pocket-rocket was so ahead of the pack with Egyptian Bassant Hemida and American Shannon Ray finishing a distant second and third at 11.02 and 11.33 respectively.