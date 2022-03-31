Shujaa coach shares Singapore target

Kenya is drawn in a tough group as they are set to face core series teams South Africa, Canada, and the USA in Pool A.

On Wednesday March 30, Simiyu announced his squad featuring four debutants: Homeboyz trio Richel Wangila, Zeden Marrow, Collins Shikoli, and Ben Salem of Nondescripts.

Simiyu explained that Wangila, Marrow and Shikoli will play in Singapore while Salem will link up with the team in Vancouver.

“We are in a very competitive pool in Singapore and we obviously want to improve on our performances from the last outing in Spain. The focus is to qualify from the pool,” said Simiyu while unveiling the team at the RFUEA grounds.

Kenya Sevens are placed eighth in the 2021/2022 series with 31 points, their best show coming from Dubai II where they finished sixth with 12 points. They collected 10 points from Dubai I where they settled eighth.

They only managed a point from Malaga I where they finished last but improved at Seville II where they settled ninth to collect eight points.

The Vancouver event was originally scheduled for February 26-27, but will now take place from April 16-17. The LA Sevens was also moved from March 5-6 to August 27-28 and will stage the grand finale of the men’s Series.