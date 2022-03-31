RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  Sports

Shujaa coach shares Singapore target

Singapore sevens will take place from April 9-10

SEVILLE, SPAIN - JANUARY 28: Kenya players huddle prior to during the HSBC World Rugby Sevens Series 2022 match between Australia and Kenya at Estadio de La Cartuja on January 28, 2022 in Seville, Spain. (Photo by Fran Santiago/Getty Images)

The fifth round of the HSBC World Rugby Sevens Series is set to be hosted on April 9 with Kenya 7s Head Coach Innocent Simiyu setting a quarter-final target.

Kenya is drawn in a tough group as they are set to face core series teams South Africa, Canada, and the USA in Pool A.

On Wednesday March 30, Simiyu announced his squad featuring four debutants: Homeboyz trio Richel Wangila, Zeden Marrow, Collins Shikoli, and Ben Salem of Nondescripts.

Simiyu explained that Wangila, Marrow and Shikoli will play in Singapore while Salem will link up with the team in Vancouver.

Oscar Dennis (L) of Samurai RFC, and Humwa Herman Francis of Kenya's national team Shujaa jump for the ball during the final of Safari Sevens, Kenya's annual rugby sevens tournament with professional and amature teams, in Nairobi, Kenya, on November 11, 2018. (Photo by Yasuyoshi CHIBA / AFP) (Photo credit should read YASUYOSHI CHIBA/AFP via Getty Images) Pulse Live Kenya

“We are in a very competitive pool in Singapore and we obviously want to improve on our performances from the last outing in Spain. The focus is to qualify from the pool,” said Simiyu while unveiling the team at the RFUEA grounds.

Kenya Sevens are placed eighth in the 2021/2022 series with 31 points, their best show coming from Dubai II where they finished sixth with 12 points. They collected 10 points from Dubai I where they settled eighth.

They only managed a point from Malaga I where they finished last but improved at Seville II where they settled ninth to collect eight points.

Kenya team huddle before the game against Wales on day one of the HSBC Spain Sevens Malaga at Ciudad de Malaga Athletics Stadium on 21 January, 2022. Photo credit: Martin Seras Lima Pulse Live Kenya

The Vancouver event was originally scheduled for February 26-27, but will now take place from April 16-17. The LA Sevens was also moved from March 5-6 to August 27-28 and will stage the grand finale of the men’s Series.

The events have been rescheduled due to the continuing and dynamic effects of the global COVID-19 pandemic and associated logistical challenges, and to maximise the impact and enjoyment of the events for players, fans, staff, and wider society.

